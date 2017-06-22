10 Affordable Getaways to Take This Winter

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Despite all the happy moments, the holiday season can be mentally and physically exhausting, so a relaxing escape and some quality R&R might be just what you need after the festivities are over. Given that you’ve knocked it out of the park gifting everyone on your list, your bank account may be looking a little weak. It’s no reason to despair, though, because there are plenty of winter getaways that are absolutely delightful and mercifully low-maintenance. Ahead, 10 favorites we think are worth exploring. Bon voyage!

1. Midwest

Minneapolis, Minnesota

PHOTO: Le Méridien Chambers Minneapolis

Now, for something completely different. Looking for a city getaway that will totally surprise you? Yes, Minneapolis is home to The Mall of Americas. It’s also host to many independent theaters, a slew of gorgeous lakes as well as state parks, and the Walker Art Center.

Stay: The swank Le Méridien Chambers Minneapolis will quench any thirst for culture you may have (its interiors display contemporary art curated by the hotel's full-time art director).

2. Pacific Northwest

Leavenworth, Washington

PHOTO: Bavarian Lodge

This Bavarian-style village is something of a tourist destination—and for good reason. Nestled on the Eastern edge of the Cascades, Leavenworth transforms into a winter wonderland at first snowfall.

Stay: Stick with the theme and stay at the Bavarian Lodge, where the amenities are “city,” and the charm purely country.

3. Southwest

Santa Fe, New Mexico

PHOTO: La Fonda Santa Fe

Santa Fe boasts some of the country’s oldest history as well as one of its most active contemporary artist communities. The result is a city rich with culture; galleries, art festivals, and more are commonplace. Without the blazing heat of the summer months, the city is quieter, allowing more time to savor each experience.

Stay: La Fonda Santa Fe is the city’s oldest hotel. Since updated, the rooms still call to mind this very old city’s history.

4. Southwest

Ojai, California

PHOTO: Ojai Rancho Inn

Jutting inland off the California coast just near Santa Barbara (barely two hours from Los Angeles), Ojai is something of a sleepy, country-inflected escape, with scenic meditation outlooks and orange groves aplenty.

Stay: The Ojai Rancho Inn isn't just the new, hip kid on the block. It is also very affordable anda showcase of a new wave of local art and design talent.

5. Northeast

Hudson Valley Region, New York

PHOTO: Roundhouse at Beacon

A longtime retreat for harried Manhattanites, the Hudson Valley is home to rivers and creeks, changing foliage and fresh air, mountains, and other such magic. Six stops on the Metro North or 60 miles of scenic drive, Hudson has a small-town charm melded with the sophistication that comes with being so darn close to New York City.

Stay: The Roundhouse at Beacon Falls, otherwise known as the home of DIA Beacon, an avant-garde art museum with beautiful, stylish accommodations.

For the rest of the affordable getaways to take this winter go to Domainehome.com.

Related: 11 Apps That Will Totally Change Your Life

9 Things All Insanely Stylish People Have In Their Homes

Get Inspired by This Black and White Home With Style