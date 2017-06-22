Get All Star Wars For the Holidays and Make These Stormtrooper Candies

This December, the premiere of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the holiday gift we're looking for. In the precursor to Star Wars: A New Hope, the Rebel Alliance has recruited Jyn Erso to work with a team to steal the plans for the Empire's new superweapon that's definitely not a moon.

To get to these plans they'll encounter stormtroopers and lots of them. This holiday season troopers get a little more festive with this peppermint flavored version of Galactic Empire soldiers. A little minty for a stormtrooper, these chocolate candies are infused with a hint of peppermint oil and a heavy hand of crushed candies. They're definitely ready to battle any grinches that come their way this year, because there's no stopping these jolly bucketheads.

Make up an army of troopers for your friends and family to enjoy while watching Rogue One. Happy holidays and may the Force be with you.

Stormtrooper Peppermint White Chocolates

(makes 24)

You'll need:

1 Stormtrooper Silicone Mold by Kotobukiya

Ingredients:

1 pound good-quality white chocolate

1/4 teaspoon peppermint oil

1 cup crushed candy canes

Directions:

Melt the white chocolate over a double boiler, stir until smooth.

Stir in the peppermint oil.

Spoon the chocolate into the Stormtrooper molds and tap lightly on the counter to release air bubbles.

Sprinkle the chocolates with the crushed candy canes and place them in the freezer for an hour or until set.

Turn out the chocolates onto a plate, peppermint candy side down to serve.

Repeat with the remaining ingredients.