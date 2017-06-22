Stacked Video: A Flawless French Breakfast

FWx’s favorite comfort food creator, Dennis Prescott, has filled our pages with piled-high sandwiches, and beautiful burgers. Now he’s bringing his food porn to another level and taking us inside his kitchen.

In the latest edition of Stacked Video, we’re getting ready for Bastille Day. Here in the United States we don’t actually get the day off so we’re going to have to celebrate the French Revolution this weekend. And we’re doing it with this croque madame—if, there is a better combination than salty ham, melty cheese and a fried egg, we have yet to discover it. For the many people overcome with the desire to start Bastille Day partying immediately, you can find the recipe for the croque madame here.

And head this way for even more Stacked recipes.

Related: The Best of Stacked

The French Way To The Perfect Breakfast Sandwich

New Orleans Travel Tips