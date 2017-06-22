Add Spice to Your Cinco De Mayo Cocktails

© Paul Wagtouicz
Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

Step away from those watered down, pre-mixed, sugary margaritas and put down the standard Mexican beer.  This year, actually drink something worthy of a celebration with this super spicy, seriously tasty Cinco De Mayo cocktails.

Bebito from Ward III, NYC

This cocktail was created by our bartender Julio Xoxocotla, who has a magical touch with tequila. It was created for our new spring/summer cocktail list. The interplay between spicy and sweet with just a touch of bitter makes it a perfect summer sipper.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Pueblo Viejo Tequila
  • 1 oz pineapple
  • ½ oz lime
  • ½ oz simple syrup
  • ½ oz Aperol
  • 4 dashes jalapeño tincture
  • 4-5 mint leaves for garnish

Combine all ingredients in mixing glass

Shake all ingredients with ice

Strain into Collins glass over fresh ice

Garnish with mint sprig

Fire & Smoke, Courtesy of The Owl's Brew

This tea-based cocktail recipe was created by Jennie Ripps (a certified Tea Sommelier) and Maria Littlefiled, founders of The Owl’s Brew. Wicked Green is made with a blend of green tea, lemon, lime and habanero. If mezcal isn't your thing, try this cocktail with tequila or vodka.

Ingredients

  • 2 parts The Owl’s Brew “Wicked Green”
  • 1 part Mezcal

Shake ingredients over ice and pour into a coupe. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Amante Picante Margarita

This spicy margarita combines three savory ingredients: jalapeno, cilantro and cucumber.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 large seedless English cucumber, thinly sliced, plus 8 slices for garnish
  • 1/2 medium jalapeño, very thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • 18 ounces silver tequila
  • 8 ounces fresh lime juice
  • 6 ounces light agave nectar
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery bitters (optional)
  • 1 lime wedge
  • 1/4 cup kosher salt mixed with 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • Ice

In a pitcher, muddle the 1/2 sliced cucumber with the jalapeño and 1/4 cup of cilantro. Add the tequila, lime juice, agave and bitters and stir well. Refrigerate until chilled, 1 hour.

Moisten the rim of 8 rocks glasses with the lime wedge and coat with the lime salt. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Working in batches and adding fresh ice, shake the cocktail and strain into the glasses. Garnish with cucumber and cilantro.

