Slurpee Lovers, Time to Grab the Biggest Cup You Can Find

Time to figure out how much of a brain freeze you can handle.

For two days only, March 18 and 19, 7-Eleven is allowing customers to bring their own cups and ill them with Slurpees. Now the fun part: You get to define what a cup means to you – baseball helmet? Paint bucket? Mixing bowl?

Celebrate #Slurpee50 with TWO DAYS of #BYOCupDay – March 18 AND 19. pic.twitter.com/TccCCuENuH — Slurpee (@slurpee) March 14, 2016

There are some rules though. Customers are allowed to bring anything at all resembling a cup as long as it fits “upright through an in-store display with a 10-inch diameter hole. Cups cannot be more than 9 inches wide and 11 inches tall and must be leak-proof, safe and sanitary. That means no trashcans or trash bags, kiddy pools or kitchen sinks,” explained the company’s media release. The container must also be food-safe and watertight, since you are going to be drinking out of it. One cup (or random cup-type object) per person.

No matter what your creative cup attempt may be, the Slurpee will run you $1.50, about what you’d pay for a medium Slurpee in most locations. Want an even better deal? Every July 11, there’s also free Slurpee day – but then you don’t get to drink it out of a really big and weird cup. Life is all about these big decisions.

