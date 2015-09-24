Your Horoscope in Cocktails: September 2015

“What’s your sign?”

It’s one of the cheesiest and most gag-inducing pick-up lines, right next to: “Did it hurt? …When you fell from heaven.” Chances are you’ve either used it on someone (hopefully jokingly) or been asked the question yourself—and that probably happened at a bar.

There’s something to the question, though. But not in the way you think. If you put your zodiac sign to the test, you may find that the universe is telling you to try something unexpected, like how about a gin cocktail instead of whiskey?

This month, Mercury is in retrograde until October 9th, so it’s a good time for reflecting on recent decisions and conversation—and maybe even learning something new. Then, Jupiter meets Pluto on the 11th causing the scales to tip (got that, Libra?) and the tiniest planet has a run-in with Mars on the 15th.

So…what is your sign?

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.