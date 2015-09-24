Your Horoscope in Cocktails: September 2015

Food & Wine

“What’s your sign?”

It’s one of the cheesiest and most gag-inducing pick-up lines, right next to: “Did it hurt? …When you fell from heaven.” Chances are you’ve either used it on someone (hopefully jokingly) or been asked the question yourself—and that probably happened at a bar.

There’s something to the question, though. But not in the way you think. If you put your zodiac sign to the test, you may find that the universe is telling you to try something unexpected, like how about a gin cocktail instead of whiskey? 

This month, Mercury is in retrograde until October 9th, so it’s a good time for reflecting on recent decisions and conversation—and maybe even learning something new. Then, Jupiter meets Pluto on the 11th causing the scales to tip (got that, Libra?) and the tiniest planet has a run-in with Mars on the 15th.

So…what is your sign?

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

1 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Libra: September 24 to October 22

You should be drinking a Manhattan this month. 
When a new moon goes head-to-head with Uranus on the 12th, it may be time to shake things up. Though you aren’t used to flying solo, try treating yourself to a nice solo dinner. A classic Manhattan and quiet night of treating yo’ self will help you avoid conflict and set your mind straight.

Advertisement
2 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Scorpio: October 23 To November 22

You should be drinking an Aviation this month.
Not sure what to do with yourself on the 15th? Get your business cards ready: It’s time to network. Mars and Pluto are having a pow-wow, which gives you the opportunity to make a positive change in your work life. What to drink while networking? The violet-hued Aviation will do. It’s an excellent conversation starter.

3 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Sagittarius: November 23 to December 21

You should be drinking a Kamikaze this month. 
In need of a monetary boost? Your optimism will finally pay off this month. The 11th, when Jupiter and Pluto situate themselves for a winning combination of ambition and change, is your lucky day. Throw back a Kamikaze for liquid courage and get started on that project you’ve been thinking about for years now. You may even be able to quit your day job.

Advertisement
4 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Capricorn: December 22 to January 20

You should be drinking a Piña Colada this month. 
Your journeys sector is on fire this month. Throw on “Vacation” by The Go-Go’s and buy a plane ticket: This month is the perfect time for you to take a vacation—and don’t forget that round of Piña Coladas.

Advertisement
5 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Aquarius: January 21 to February 18

You should be drinking a Kiss this month. 
This month, Venus and Mars will take your love life to a new high. Don’t be afraid to give your phone number to that hot bartender and order a gin-laced Kiss. But don’t let yourself fall out of touch with friends. A night with your buds is exactly what you’ll need on the 10th.

Advertisement
6 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Pisces: February 19 to March 20

You should be drinking a Scotch this month. 
Thanks to Neptune, you’ll be feeling extra-sensitive on the 6th and 16th, Pisces. So pour a glass of Scotch—neat, of course—and buck up. It’ll be worth it to avoid conflicts with family and friends.

Advertisement
7 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Aries: March 21 to April 20

You should be drinking a Painkiller this month. 
If you’ve been falling behind on your monstrous to-do list, get ready: This is the month all that changes. Fuel up with a boozy Painkiller and power through all the projects both big and small that you’ve been putting off.

Advertisement
8 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Taurus: April 21 to May 21

You should be drinking a Between the Sheets this month. 
Your ultra-loving nature will pay off this month when Pluto and Jupiter hook up from the 23rd to the 25th, giving you a little astrological romance. Be sure to drink your Between the Sheets… you know, between the sheets.

Advertisement
9 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Gemini: May 22 to June 21

You should be drinking an Andean Dusk this month. 
Feeling creative? Now’s the time to start a new project—with the pisco-and-Champagne Andean Dusk in hand. Mercury takes the plunge into your artistic sector on the 9th, so get going on that  book you’re always talking about.

Advertisement
10 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

You should be drinking a Liberation Libation this month. 
Oh, you loving and protective Cancer. On the 12th, you’ll be tempted to comfort a coworker or a loved one who’s upset, but step back: This is a good time for you to take yourself out of others’ problems and enjoy the company of an autumnal Liberation Libation.

Advertisement
11 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Leo: July 23 to August 22

You should be drinking a Sherry Cobbler this month. 
When you go out with your friends on the 8th and are tempted to try every top-shelf Champagne at your local liquor store, don’t. It’s just want-hungry Venus tempting your budget. Instead, sit back with a simpleSherry Cobbler and enjoy. Responsibly.

Advertisement
12 of 12 © Ariel Dunitz-Johnson

Virgo: August 23 to September 23

You should be drinking a French 75 this month. 
Confidence is the name of the game this month, Virgo. Though you usually tend to be shy, Mars will give you an extra dose of self-assurance. But try not to be too pushy. It’s the perfect time to share your brilliant ideas and celebrate that raise at work with a fizzy French 75.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up