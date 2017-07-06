You Shouldn't Have: 6 of the Worst V-Day Gifts

Food & Wine

This piece originally appeared on Refinery29.com.

Whether your relationship is in the exciting lavish-gifts and loving-declarations phase, or the comfortably long-term, "mumbling at each other while you watch your shows" phase, you should know Valentine's Day is fast approaching. And with it, the attendant pressure of getting him or her something that truly expresses your feelings, your everlasting desire, and your hopes for the future.

Just to be clear: The gifts ahead won't accomplish those things at all. They're weird and crappy, and sometimes borderline offensive (looking at you, "hilarious" chocolate scale and crack-flaunting cutout panties). Avoid gifts like these and you're already halfway to a successful V-Day. Your anti-shopping guide awaits.

1 of 6 Courtesy of Refinery29

Sweet But Not Sweet

Chocolates are usually a can't-lose on V-day, but if you try to get cute and chocolate-shame your boo with this découpage bathroom scale, may you spend an eternity in hell being poked by Russell Stover, Ferrero, Rocher, and the M&M who always looks high

The worst part: This scale is currently sold out, which means a lot of people actually thought this was funny. 

Art de Toilette Bittersweet Scale, $95, available at Uncommon Goods.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy of Refinery29

The Wrong Message

Other side effects of true love may include: Flushed cheeks, dry mouth, sweaty palms, nausea, and an inexplicable desire to sway to Dave Matthews Band's "Crash Into Me." 

Iron Accents Refuse To Settle Box Sign, $8, available at Iron Accents.

3 of 6 Courtesy of Refinery29

Stamps?

Your love for him or her is an everlasting fire. Celebrate it with a gift that says, "The post office was literally the only thing open." 

USPS Forever Hearts Framed Art, $29.95, available at USPS.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy of Refinery29

Creepy Candles

A candle for V-Day isn't exactly the most novel gift in the world, but don't over-correct by buying a unique, yet incredibly creepy, grimacing face one. Just buy a really expensive one, instead. 

Uncanny Art Shop Bodily Candle, $17.74, available at Etsy.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy of Refinery29

Twig Terrariums

The figurine holding an "I [Heart] You" sign inside this terrarium is available in a variety of genders and skin tones, so now every person can envision themselves as tiny, lonesome love-peddlers to an unhearing world. 

Twig Terrariums Love Grows Here Terrarium, $85, available at Uncommon Goods.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy of Refinery29

A Key Chain

This keychain comes in a gift box that says, "I'm nuts about you." Things wrong with this gift: A: Corny pun. B: Utterly emotionally stunted way of expressing sentiment. Oh, and C: It's a f'n keychain. 

Vilmain I'm Nuts About You Key Ring, $19, available at Amazon.

For more of the worst gifts to give on Valentine's Day go to Refinery29.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up