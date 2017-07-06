You Have Been Cleaning Your Closet All Wrong

Spring is just around the corner, ladies, and with it, the opportunity to give those closets a deep clean. We're doing so with the help of Marie Kondo, the Japanese organizational guru and author of the international best-seller The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

Kondo's no-nonsense and wildly effective approach (known as the KonMari method) comes down to asking just one simple question of each item in your closet: Does this bring me joy? 

Here, nine tips to get you started:

1. Make Time To Do It All At Once

"The reason you never seem to finish is precisely because you tidy a little at a time ... The key is to make the change so sudden that you experience a complete change of heart."

 

2. Pull Everything Out and Onto the Floor

"Don't leave a single wardrobe or dresser drawer unopened. Make sure you have gathered every last piece of clothing."

3. Divide Your Clothing Into Subcategories

"By collecting things that are similar in one spot, you can compare items that are similar in design, making it easier to decide whether you want to keep them." 

 

4. Start Discarding Off-Season Garments First

"Because off-season clothes are not imminently necessary, it is much easier to apply the simple criterion of whether or not they bring you joy."

 

5. Have Pride When It Comes to "Loungewear"

"My clients often ask if they can keep clothes they know they'll never wear outside and use them as loungewear ... To me, it doesn't seem right to keep clothes we don't enjoy for relaxing around the house."

 

6. "Thank" Your Cast-Offs

"You are free to say, 'Thank you for giving me joy when I bought you.' By letting them go with gratitude you will be able to truly put the things you own, and your life, in order." 

 

7. Once You Decide Which Clothes To Keep, Fold 'Em

"By neatly folding your clothes you can solve almost every problem related to storage ... Of course there are some types of clothing that are better suited to hangers. My standard is this: hang any clothes that look like they would be happier hung up."

 

8. Then Start Storing Upright For Easy Access

"Organize contents so you can see where every item is at a glance, just as you can see the spines of the books on your bookshelf. The key is to store things standing up rather than laid flat." 

 

9. Finally, Hang Garments So They Rise to the Right

"Hang heavy items on the left side of the closet and light items on the right ... As you move toward the right side of the closet, the length of the clothing grows shorter, the material thinner and the color lighter. By using this principle you can make contents looks far more exciting."

 

