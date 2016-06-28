The Worst Places to Poop in NYC

When you gotta go, you gotta go, but that doesn't make the situation any less horrifying in a major city like New York. Sure, it may be the concrete jungle where dreams are made of, but these dreams go to die if you've decided to hit up Ample Hills Creamery after a boozy brunch and/or night on the town. Check out the places you don't want to be if you've got that all-too-familiar rumble in your tummy.

1 of 11 © Michelle Enfield / Alamy Stock Photo

These are the places you don't want to be

How many have you stopped at?

2 of 11 © Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Museum of Modern Art

Considering the amount of foot traffic and resulting lack of privacy, you essentially become a piece of modern art.

3 of 11 © Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

A Times Square Starbucks

There's always a line, the door is locked, and there is only one toilet. You're better off ordering a quadruple shot of espresso and diverting your attention to jittery hands and heart palpitations.

4 of 11 © Leonardo Patrizi/Getty Images

One of New York's Many Crossfit Gyms

These guys take pre-workout with Creatine and eat a strictly paleo diet. Enough said.

5 of 11 © Benjamin C. Tankersley/Getty Images

Last Nights Hook Up's Apartment

And if he or she has roommates, don't expect a plate of bacon in the AM.

6 of 11 © Nick Dolding/Getty Images

A Taxi

It's moments like these when the $75 clean-up fee doesn't sound too outrageous.

7 of 11 © Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Central Park

Becoming one with nature takes a sharp turn into becoming one with cramped stalls bearing the phone numbers of prostitutes. Or you're just stuck with a porta-potty. 

8 of 11 © Joos Mind/Getty Images

Gristedes

You should probably consider putting the dairy items back on the shelf. A trip down the medicine aisle for some Imodium wouldn’t hurt either.

9 of 11 © Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Any Lower East Side Dive Bar

The positive is that the terrible punk rock music will mask any sounds. The negative is that you will come across liquids in shades of green that you didn't know existed.

10 of 11 © Torsten Blackwood/Getty Images

A Performance of 'Wicked'

"Defying Gravity" takes on a whole new meaning when you're *that* guy squeezing out of the row.

11 of 11 © Maciej Toporowicz/Getty Images

An A,C,E Line Subway Platform

In this case, you're just sh*t out of luck. ​

