The Weird Factor: Elevating foodies to new heights over cities all over the globe like Paris, Brussels, and Dubai, Dinner in the Sky offers 22 seat-belted guests a chance to dine at a seven-ton table attached to a crane, hovering 165 feet in the air. The only requirements: each guest must reach a minimum height of five feet, a space needs to be secured (options range from race tracks to vineyards), and someone must possess extremely deep pockets (average cost for the whole shebang runs approximately $30,000 for eight hours). It takes approximately two hours to set up, one hour to break down, and you might want to hit the restroom before you rise—it only takes a minute to lower, but when one person goes, the whole table descends along with you.

Dish to Try: All meals are privately catered.

Info: dinnerinthesky.com