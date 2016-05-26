World's Strangest Places to Get Married

Why:

Because nothing says “lifetime of happiness” like a nacho-cheese chalupa.

Where:

When hipster groom Paul Brooks of Normal, IL, suggested a Taco Bell wedding to his Australian girlfriend, Caragh Brooks, in January 2009, he meant it as a joke. But she said yes. During the dining-room ceremony, for which employees displayed hot-sauce packages reading “Will You Marry Me?,” the duo wore dark purple (him) and hot pink (her)—Taco Bell’s official colors.

Price Tag:

Weddings are free, but that nacho-cheese chalupa supreme will cost you $3.04.