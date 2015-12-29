World's Strangest Hangover Cures

What It Is: While the exact elements vary, a “full English breakfast” is always enormous—usually a plate groaning with bacon, sausage, fried or poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, and baked beans (a post–World War II addition), and christened with a few dashes of vinegary HP Sauce. Irelandand Scotland have similar morning-after fry-ups, which can include black and white puddings.

Why It (Supposedly) Works: “Full English” fans believe the meal’s whopping protein and fat content provide a steadying ballast—and to an extent, digestion can soften a hangover’s blow by sidetracking the body from other inner turmoil. Plus, the eggs contribute an amino acid, N-acetylcysteine, that helps eliminate toxins.

Where to Experience It: Forgo London’s greasy spoons and grab a table at the Dean Street Townhouse or settle into The Wolseley’s airy, genteel dining room. Breakfast here comes with blood pudding—and you’ll be offered the Financial Times, behind which you can hide your bloodshot eyes.