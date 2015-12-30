World's Strangest Cold Remedies

This cold and flu season, stifle those sniffles with a glug of onion juice, then suck on a salted kumquat for your sore throat. Or do as they do in India and regain your strength with a nice warm glass of turmeric milk. Some of these international cold remedies may sound strange, but rest assured, they’re Grandma approved.
This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
9 of 9 © Małgorzata Kozioł