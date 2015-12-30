World's Strangest Cold Remedies

Cupping—the centuries-old Chinese practice of vacuum-sealing hot cups to meridian points on your skin—is said to increase blood flow and qi (chi) energy, sucking whatever ails you out through the skin. “Coining,” or cao gio, works in the same spirit: first, you take some Tiger Balm (or a menthol or eucalyptus oil) and smooth it on your back, then take a coin or a similarly rough-edged object and make scratches on the skin, around your spine or ribs, until the marks are red. It’s supposed to relieve aches—even if it creates a few new ones along the way.