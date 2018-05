Want to get all Eat, Pray, Love by your lonesome? A safe bet for the solo traveler is Mulia Villas in Bali, which offers a variety of yoga styles—hatha, vinyasa, ashtanga—plus facials (including a golden caviar option), massages and auric cleansing, which is apparently a thing.

Lifestyle Wellness Program starting at $465 for half-day package and $625 for full-day package; themulia.com