The View: Diners gaze out on the Pacific Ocean and rocky headlands from the Post Ranch Inn’s restaurant, Sierra Mar, perched on a secluded cliff 1,200 feet above the surf in Big Sur. Angled-glass walls and tables on varying levels ensure views of the expansive ocean, out past the sinewy southern coastline.

The Food: The four-course prix fixe menu changes daily, combining Asian, French, and Mediterranean influences with seasonal organic ingredients. Grilled squab breast with foie gras crostini, endive and huckleberry gastriqueShaved good liver with pickled rhubarb, Sicilian pistachio and green apple gelée, and oysters on the half shell with Champagne mignonetteShigoku oysters with cucumber, balsamic and wild herbs were recent first-course choices.

Tip: Go for lunch or dine before sunset to enjoy the sweeping ocean views. Lunch and specific dinner times are open to guests who are not staying at the Post Ranch Inn. Reservations are required for dinner.