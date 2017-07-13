The Women On Mad Men Drank Just As Much As The Men and Here's The Proof

Whether you are a dedicated fan who knows every detail about the show or just casually followed the memes, you know that Mad Men includes some heavy-duty drinking. For those of us not from the era of liquid lunches and fully stocked bars at work, Mad Men has given us a drunken history of that time. Don Draper's drinking is practically its own character on the show, and the drunken debauchery has led to countless affairs, a John Deere accident and a lot of Alka-Seltzer.