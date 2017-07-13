The Women On Mad Men Drank Just As Much As The Men and Here's The Proof

Whether you are a dedicated fan who knows every detail about the show or just casually followed the memes, you know that Mad Men includes some heavy-duty drinking. For those of us not from the era of liquid lunches and fully stocked bars at work, Mad Men has given us a drunken history of that time. Don Draper's drinking is practically its own character on the show, and the drunken debauchery has led to countless affairs, a John Deere accident and a lot of Alka-Seltzer. 

 

But what about the women? In a time where breaking into the corporate world meant you were a secretary and when pregnancy was referred to as " a condition", the women of Mad Men proved that drinking wasn't a just man's game. Here are 7 cocktails we saw the women of Mad Men drinking over the last 7 seasons.

Whiskey Sours

When Peggy Olson made her move to break into the boy's club of Sterling Cooper, whiskey was her way in. She thought that drinking with the boys would earn their respect, have them see her as an equal and get her an ad position. As she moved up the corporate ladder, her office bar began to grow, and a glass of Canadian Club whisky was her de-stress technique.

Brandy Alexanders

We saw a very young and naïve Peggy downing Brandy Alexanders and complaining of them not being sweet enough in the first season.

Mai Tais and Blue Hawaiians

A favorite of Don's second wife, Megan, and his department store heiress fling, Rachel Menken.

Mint Juleps

Betty served these at Sally's birthday party in the first season, and the Southern cocktail made a delicious cameo in the third season's "My Old Kentucky Home."  

Tom Collinses

Concerned about social norms, we see Betty drowning her frustrations in Tom Collinses throughout the series. As a perfect example of Sally being buried in her parents' vices, she is provided with instructions of make the perfect Tom Collins by Don at dinner party in season 2. 

Bloody Marys

Found on the boardroom tables for morning meets at the office and a staple during Draper Sunday mornings. 

Vodka Gimlets

Betty shows her love of gimlets, a good portion of vodka cut with a touch of sweetness and citrus. She even decides to unsuccessfully pair them with Lobster Newburg.

