Wild Berries That You Can Eat Without Dying

Food & Wine

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries may be the mass market—the Kardashian family of berries—but that shouldn’t stop you from sampling the less popular varieties. In fact, if you’re camping or hiking and on the hunt for a new culinary experience, you may find a new favorite from the list below. Check out some of the best wild berries that nature has to offer. 

Editor’s Note: We strongly advise you to consult an expert before trying anything in the wild. There are many poisonous variations of berries that look extremely similar to the ones on this list. And let’s face it, being taken out by a fruit the size of your fingernail is not the coolest way to go. 

1 of 11 © mariannehope/Getty Images

Elderberries

Respect your elderberries. These small berries are also frequently used for cordials, liquors and wines. And that’s something we can get behind. 

Advertisement
2 of 11 © worklater1/Getty Images

Cloudberries

They may look like pieces of brain matter, but these golden-yellow fruits are actually quite delicious. You’ll have to brave the tundra and head far north to find them, as the tart clusters flourish in extreme winter temperatures.  

3 of 11 © sakakawea7/Getty Images

Buffaloberries

These should really be called “bearberries” since the ferocious animals feast on them in mass before going into hibernation. For humans, the taste can be quite bitter, which means we’ll stick to Ben & Jerry’s and pizza before going into our own version of hibernation. 

Advertisement
4 of 11 © David Buzzard/Getty Images

Salmonberries

Don’t let the name fool you. These don’t taste like they've been swimming upstream. In fact, they’ll remind you of raspberries. Why "salmon?" The berries were traditionally eaten with the fish. If the name still grosses you out, look for their pretty pink flowers. 

Advertisement
5 of 11 © Pali137/Getty Images

Chokeberries

If you’re a fan of Sour Patch Kids, you’ll want to get your hands on these pucker-inducing berries from the swamp. But please use caution and avoid living up to their namesake. 

Advertisement
6 of 11 © David Bishop Inc./Getty Images

Mulberries

Here we go round the mulberry bush to collect this native berry that is dried and used for tea and snacking. Their blue-black, red and white color offerings also make them quite patriotic. 

Advertisement
7 of 11 © jatrax/Getty Images

Huckleberries

No trip to Montana or Idaho is complete without hearing a local talk about his affinity for huckleberries. These sweet berries resemble blueberries, but take on a slightly grittier texture. Try them in syrup form on pancakes and you won’t be disappointed. 

Advertisement
8 of 11 © Veronika Roosimaa/Getty Images

Dewberries

These are essentially blackberries that offer the taste and feel of a raspberry. If you're looking to confuse your tastebuds, you can find these predominantly in Texas. 

Advertisement
9 of 11 © OksanaMerzlyakova/Getty Images

Saskatoon Berries

Move over, acai berry. These fruits pack a nutritional punch, containing higher protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium and vitamin levels than their blueberry twins. You'll need to head to Canada to try them, eh. 

Advertisement
10 of 11 © David Marsden/Getty Images

Gooseberries

If you're a pessimist and in the mood to sample sour grapes, you'll want to get a taste of these funny-shaped guys. But just because they're sour doesn't mean you can't still put them to good use.

Advertisement
11 of 11 © Hans Huber/Getty Images

Barberries

You probably won't want to binge eat these highly-acidic and waxy tubes, but their significant pectin content makes them great for jams. The shoots that protect them are barbed and meant to keep away predators. Feel free to throw a bushel at the nearest mountain lion*. (*Please don't actually do this.)

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up