Wild Berries That You Can Eat Without Dying

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries may be the mass market—the Kardashian family of berries—but that shouldn’t stop you from sampling the less popular varieties. In fact, if you’re camping or hiking and on the hunt for a new culinary experience, you may find a new favorite from the list below. Check out some of the best wild berries that nature has to offer.

Editor’s Note: We strongly advise you to consult an expert before trying anything in the wild. There are many poisonous variations of berries that look extremely similar to the ones on this list. And let’s face it, being taken out by a fruit the size of your fingernail is not the coolest way to go.