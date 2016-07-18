10 Heat-Crushing White Wine Cocktails to Drink in Bars Now

Typically, when one thinks of wine cocktails, one remembers the artificially flavored Wine Spritzers from days gone by or perhaps red-wine Sangria, a drink often made with whatever seems to be in the refrigerator, yielding horrifying results. Today’s bartenders are upping the ante with wine cocktails and using wine as a critical ingredient with increasing creativity. Ranging from table wines to fortified vermouths and ports, wines are incredibly complex on their own and mix extremely well with fresh ingredients from savory to sweet. Increasingly popular are white wine cocktails: sophisticated Wine Spritzers, decadent Mimosas and summery aperitifs, mixed to create light and refreshing drinks that are perfect for warm-weather imbibing during the day and well into the night.

This piece originally appreared on Liquor.com.