Where to Eat Out for Every Stage of Your Relationship

If you’re like me, you know the anxiety of being asked where you want to go on a dinner date. Since I cannot and will not make these decisions for the life of me, I am always left with the constant back and forth of “I’m not picky, whatever you like!” and “Well, what do you want to eat?”

So, we let the other person pick, but of course inevitably end up judging them based on what they choose.

The First Date: Frozen Yogurt

Let’s face it, just the sound of going to a restaurant on a first date sounds horrifying. Yes, the person asking probably thinks it’s a cute, old-fashioned gesture to ask you to dinner, but this is 2015. We are smart enough to know that dinner can mean awkward conversation and fake laughs for 2 hours with absolutely no way out.

The modern-day alternative? Fro-Yo! Most frozen yogurt joints have a young and lively atmosphere which will make for a fun first date that won’t end up costing you an arm and a leg. The best part? You can make the decision of how much time you want to spend with your date rather than having the restaurant decide that for you.

Bonus: If you know there’s no connection from the beginning you won’t be stuck there for hours and you got free fro-yo… Now that sounds like a win-win to me.

The First “I’m Sorry” Dinner: Fancy AF

At some point, you guys are going to fight – you might even break up for, like, a whole few hours. This is the time to break out all the stops. In most situations, I say stay away from anything too fancy too early, however, this is an exception.

Over the top service and incredible food is exactly what you need to show your date that you are truly sorry (mostly because you never want to pay this much for dinner ever again). Yeah, we know French Laundry books up a couple years in advance, but you can pull some strings, right?

Meet The Parents: Brunch

Ahh, you’ve made it to the most stressful and possibly most terrifying point in the relationship. So far, you’ve passed all the tests with flying colors, but meeting the parents is basically like the final exam, right?

For this, I say a nice brunch is the best thing you can do. That way, you get it out of the way early enough in the day that you’re not stressing until nighttime, and it’s casual enough to still be lighthearted. And no honey, Starbucks doesn’t count as brunch.

Proposal: Please Don’t

Now, I have to say, I know we see proposals over dinner in movies all the time where the ring is hidden in the loaf of bread or under a napkin, but really, just stay away from this. I have no problem with people who have done this, but let’s plan going forward.

Personally, I think it’s best if you go to a nice dinner and then take her somewhere afterwards and really make it personal and special instead of making it the business of everyone else in a random restaurant. However, if you just can’t wait, make sure no one chokes on the ring in the bread.

Of course, there are other things in a relationship that we hope won’t happen, but let’s face it- we need to plan for it.

The Break Up: McDonald’s

You’re done with this person- why spend any more money on them? Plus, when you gently break it to them at least the tables are bolted down and there’s kids around (and security cameras) so no glass or chair throwing can be done.

The Anniversary: Downtown

Congratulations, you beat the odds! You didn’t get broken up with and you’ve actually been together for quite some time – you go Glen Coco.

Whether one month or 25 years, I think the best anniversary dinners are at a nice little spot downtown with a great view. That way, you two are able to walk around town and explore other things with each other after dinner (here’s hoping to this, rather than the former).

