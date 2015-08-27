Where to Eat Out for Every Stage of Your Relationship

If you’re like me, you know the anxiety of being asked where you want to go on a dinner date. Since I cannot and will not make these decisions for the life of me, I am always left with the constant back and forth of “I’m not picky, whatever you like!” and “Well, what do you want to eat?”
So, we let the other person pick, but of course inevitably end up judging them based on what they choose.
This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.
6 of 6 Gif courtesy of giphy.com