Where to Eat Out for Every Stage of Your Relationship

Let’s face it, just the sound of going to a restaurant on a first date sounds horrifying. Yes, the person asking probably thinks it’s a cute, old-fashioned gesture to ask you to dinner, but this is 2015. We are smart enough to know that dinner can mean awkward conversation and fake laughs for 2 hours with absolutely no way out.

The modern-day alternative? Fro-Yo! Most frozen yogurt joints have a young and lively atmosphere which will make for a fun first date that won’t end up costing you an arm and a leg. The best part? You can make the decision of how much time you want to spend with your date rather than having the restaurant decide that for you.

Bonus: If you know there’s no connection from the beginning you won’t be stuck there for hours and you got free fro-yo… Now that sounds like a win-win to me.