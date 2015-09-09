Where to Buy Your Fave Childhood Snacks You Can’t Get in Stores

You were without a doubt the most popular kind in the lunch room when you opened up your lunch box to discover Sprinkl’ins yogurt (I know I was). Everyone would crane their heads toward my lunch to see what color or shape sprinkles I had that day and everyone would gasp in awe when I stirred the sprinkles into my yogurt to create a rainbow of pure happiness. You can buy a pack for $2.99 (if you dare) here.