What You Should Eat on Valentine’s Day Based On Your Relationship Status

Valentine’s Day is the celebration of chocolate and candy. Ok, maybe love, too, but mostly chocolate and candy. So it’s only fitting that you have a sweet treat to devour on February 14th, whether you have a Nicholas Sparks-type romance or you’re in a relationship with Netflix.
Here are the desserts to eat based on your relationship status this Valentine’s Day, because chocolate is forever.
This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement