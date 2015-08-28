What You Don't Know About the World's Rarest Beers

There exist in the uppermost echelon of brewing, a handful of rare beers that demand unmatched awe and respect.

Often called “white whales,” these beers are meant for your bucket list. Ultra-exclusive, small-batch and made by uncompromising standards, these brews have reached royal status among beer lovers. Some cater to bitter-craving hopheads while others appeal to devotees of the sweet, dark stout. Some are available year-round and others make a fleeting appearance for a brief 24 hours.

No matter where they come from, these beers pose a challenge to their fans. All have attained Beer Advocate’s world-class status, and each is universally considered one of the best beers you’ll ever cross paths with. If you’re game for a little adventure, these rare brews guarantee a game-changing experience. Catch ’em if you can.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.