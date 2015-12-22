This Is What the Meatballs of the Future Might Look Like

Over the last year many people have speculated about what the food of the future might look like. Some have even tried inventing it already. The future living lab Space10 in Denmark wanted to explore the possibilities of what we might eat in the future through the lens of a food everyone knows: The meatball. Here, the lab takes you through different evolutions are regular diets might take on from those crunchy insects 

1 of 8 © Lukas Renlund

Tomorrow's Meatballs

 “It's quite difficult to picture that in the near future we will be eating insects or artificial meat,” Space10’s Bas van de Poel said, “But, with the increasing demand for food, we need to start considering adding alternative ingredients to our daily menu.” 

2 of 8 © Lukas Renlund

The Wonderful Waste Ball

With millions of tons of food going to waste every year according to the United Nations, scraps are already appearing at restaurants, and according to Space10, “[are] prominent in the efforts to combat hunger, improve food security in the world’s poorest countries and preserve the environment.”

3 of 8 © Lukas Renlund

The Urban Farmer’s Ball

Nothing in this theoretical ball comes from a distance further than you can walk in a day thanks the rise in urban farming in densely populated cities like Tokyo and New York.

4 of 8 © Lukas Renlund

The Mighty Powder Ball

Powdered meal replacements, they aren’t just for people who shop at GNC anymore. Thousands of people are already trying versions of this ball thanks to people like Rob Rhinehart who raised almost $750,000 for Soylent meal replacement powder in the last couple years. 

5 of 8 © Lukas Renlund

The Lean Green Algae Ball

Algae are packed with vitamins and minerals and lots of people believe it could take the place of foods that are more time and labor intensive to grow. It doesn’t hurt that it can taste like bacon too.

6 of 8 © Lukas Renlund

The 3-D Printed Ball

It’s still a little too pricey to truly go mainstream, but more chefs are experimenting with 3-D printed food, often with beautiful results.

7 of 8 © Lukas Renlund

The Nutty Ball

Space10 envisions a future where “more and more farmers will breed new varieties of grains to thrive in their regions, marrying classic seed selection with modern technology.”

8 of 8 © Lukas Renlund

The Crispy Bug Ball

We’ve eaten bugs. Many times. They aren’t that bad guys. Still though, eating insects carries a stigma in much of the Western world. But they’re growing in acceptability to the point that they have even appeared on grocery store shelves. Could a fried larvae croquette really be that far off?  

