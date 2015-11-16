What to Eat at the US Open This Year

Over 700,000 fans will descend on Flushing Meadows for the US Open this year. If you have never been, the grounds host not only epic tennis matches but also amazing food, drinks, shopping and entertainment. Now many sports are upping their food game, beyond the simple hot dog or nachos, but the US Open has excelled in presenting some of the best food you’ll find at any sporting event. The food around the tournament caters to every taste, whether you are craving a simple street-style fish taco or a full-service steak and bottle of Bordeaux.

This year, chefs like Michael White (Marea, Costata, AI Fiori) and Ed Brown (Sea Grill, Ed's Chowder House) join Masaharu Morimoto, James Beard Award winner Tony Mantuano (Spiaggia, Bar Toma) and former pro tennis player Richard Sandoval (Maya, Pampano).

Here is a sample of the most delicious things we are looking forward to this year.