What to Eat at Starbucks If You’re Trying to Be Healthy

Last year, a SpoonSCU article taught us all how to order at Starbucks if we were trying to be healthy. But what about when we get hungry? Just like most Starbucks drinks aren’t that good for you, most of the food Starbucks offers only sounds healthy.

It really can be hard to decide what you can eat without ingesting a large amount of fat or sodium. The Spinach and Feta Breakfast Wrap seems healthy and you may be fooled by the fact that it only has 290 calories, but it has 830 mg of sodium. That’s more than a Mcdonald’s cheeseburger, which actually has the same amount of calories and 680 mg of sodium.

Here’s some of the items on Starbucks’ food menu that are actually not too bad for you.

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.