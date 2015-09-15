What to Eat at Expo Milano

Milan is playing host to the first-ever food-themed World’s Fair, known as Expo Milano 2015, a six-month event that brings together 130 countries to each share their unique vision for the future of food and engage in a dialogue about global sustainability. Running until the end of October, Expo 2015 is like the world’s biggest food court. With so many countries there to represent their local cuisine, it was impossible not to be tempted by the overwhelming number of options. Here are ten of the best things I ate at Expo Milano 2015.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement