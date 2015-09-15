What to Eat at Expo Milano

After many hours on your feet, you’re going to need a cocktail. Look for the unmistakable red-circled Martini & Rosso logo. Up a flight of stairs, you find a sleek bar offering a quiet respite from the bustle of the expo. There you can choose from a number of cocktails made with Martini Rosso, ranging from a classic negroni to an easy-drinking tonic. The best part is, order a drink and you’ll be rewarded with a complimentary plate of bite-size snacks, known as the Italian custom apertivo.

My Americano (Campari and Martini sweet vermouth with soda water) was accompanied by a few pieces of Parmesan, olives, a skewered cherry tomato and mozzarella ball, a mini quiche, and a few sweet and savory biscuits.