What to Eat and Drink At This Year’s Outside Lands

Outside Lands is one of the most exciting music festivals happening this summer. Each summer, Gold Gate Park in San Francisco becomes a gastronomical must-see with impressive beers, wines and an incredible music line up. This August 5-7, 73 acts will perform including Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem and Lionel Richie, while more than 80 restaurants, 40 wineries and 28 breweries will serve the best of their best for hungry and thirsty festival goers. With a focus on local food and a celebration of Northern California culture, Outside Lands is an absolute must. 

In addition to food trucks and stands there are food destinations throughout the festival. Chocolands is like a choco-holics dream, with melted chocolate bars from Guittard Chocolate Company, chocolate dipped brownies from Sharona’s Chocolate Shop and gourmet crème brûlées from The Crème Brûlée Cart. Then step into Cheeselands where Long Meadow Ranch has teamed up with Culture Magazine’s Thalassa Skinner and curated some of the areas best cheese, charcuteries and racelette.

The newest addition to the festival is Outside Clams, which offers the ultimate crustacean experience from Woodhouse Fish Co., featuring lobster rolls, raw and bbq oysters and some seriously delicious clam chowder all to be washed down with crisp California white wines.

With over 28 breweries it will be tough to narrow down your choices but we are looking forward to drinking beers from Almanac Beer Co., Bear Republic Brewing Company, Anchor, 21st Amendment, Drake’s Brewing and North Coast Brewing.

And to eat? Here’s what we are excited about:

Doughnut Burgers

Straw’s Donut Cheese burger with the option of a side of sweet potato tots and strawberry basil lemonade.

Poke

Pacific Catch’s super fresh Hawaiian ahi poke

Fresh Coconut Water and Pressed Juices

Living Greens Juice’s pressed juices and cracked coconuts to keep hydrated.

Nepalese Dumplings

Bini’s Kitchen is serving the San Fran’s best momos Nepalese dumplings, including turkey and vegetarian versions.

Creative Slices of Pizza

Escape from New York’s pesto, potato and roasted garlic slice.

Fried Chicken Skin Sandwiches

Rove Kitchen’s fried buttermilk chicken skin sandwich are served with pickled vegetables.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Fries

You read that right. Breakfast fries from Precita Park Café are what have been missing in your diet this entire time.

Simple and Delicious Tacos

Tacolisious’s tacos include fresh cod, braised chicken and carnitas.

Apple Melts

The Farmer’s Wife’s apple and wildflower honey melt.

