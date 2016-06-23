What Chefs Buy At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s has a mystique that belies its ‘Deals Deals Deals!’ price points, and for good reason . The budget-friendly chain is a source of joy for millions who feel like they’ve struck the flavor-price ratio jackpot. While many of TJ’s offerings have cultish followings, we decided to ask the experts what really sets the chain apart from its competitors. Here, eight top chefs talk about their favorite Trader Joe’s products—bookmark now, thank us later.