What Chefs Buy At Trader Joe's

Food & Wine

Trader Joe’s has a mystique that belies its ‘Deals Deals Deals!’ price points, and for good reason. The budget-friendly chain is a source of joy for millions who feel like they’ve struck the flavor-price ratio jackpot. While many of TJ’s offerings have cultish followings, we decided to ask the experts what really sets the chain apart from its competitors. Here, eight top chefs talk about their favorite Trader Joe’s products—bookmark now, thank us later.

1 of 8 Photo Composite: © Trader Joe's 2016 / Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chef Sam Talbot

Restaurant: Pretty Southern (opening Summer 2016)

TJ's Pick: “[I like the] buffalo jerky—it’s the best tasting around. Not many places have buffalo. It’s lean and a great protein pick me up. Almond milk is a staple in the kitchen, a great product for a great price—[perfect] for making chia breakfast pudding

Advertisement
2 of 8 Photo Composite: Courtesy of Angie Mar / © Trader Joe's 2016

Chef Angie Mar

Restaurant: The Beatrice Inn

TJ's Pick: “I love their Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil. [It’s a] great value for the money. I buy it whenever I’m stocking up for home. And for a sweet treat I am obsessed with the Australian soft chew licorice—a quick snack to have on hand in the kitchen!”

 

3 of 8 Photo Composite: © Heidi Geldhauser / Trader Joe's 2016

Chef Steven Satterfield

Restaurant: Miller Union

TJ's Pick: “I have to admit that I love the ‘healthy’ snacks aisle at Trader Joe's. All of their different trail mixes and such—it's kind of overwhelming how many they have. I'm not really into junk food, so I lean towards granola, trail mix, whole grain crackers, almond butter, etc.”

Advertisement
4 of 8 Photo Composite: © Heidi Geldhauser / Trader Joe's 2016

Chef Dakota Weiss

Restaurants: Sweetfin Poke & Estrella

TJ's Pick: “There are two items I super love from Trader Joe’s—the Coconut Sticks they sell, they have such a great texture. I know that they are loaded with sugar, but who cares? It's fruit! I also really love the frozen pizza they make with mushrooms and truffles. It has a really thin crust and the truffle flavor just explodes in your mouth and makes me crazy happy!”

Advertisement
5 of 8 Photo Composite: © Candice Kaye / Trader Joe's 2016

Chef Armand Arnal

Restaurant: Maman

TJ's Pick: ​"One product that I love to see and use in Trader Joe's is the Fleur De Sel Sea Salt from Camargue. It is a great, affordable finishing salt that can enhance any meal. It’s also nice to see some representation of my hometown in an American grocery store."

Advertisement
6 of 8 © Jill Futter

Chef Matt & Emily Hyland

Restaurants: Emily and Emmy Squared in Brooklyn

TJ's Pick: "We like snack food from Trader Joe's. Matt loves their wasabi peas. Matt's mom always has a jar of their salsa in her cabinet, and it does the trick with chips when we are catching up with her for a visit!”

Advertisement
7 of 8 © Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CB2

Chef Neal Fraser

Restaurants: Fritzi DTLA & Redbird

TJ's Pick: “My favorite thing from Trader Joe’s are their English peas. They are super sweet. [I eat them] right out of the bag.”

Advertisement
8 of 8 Photo Composite: © Trader Joe's 2016 / Courtesy of Sang Yoon

Chef Sang Yoon

Restaurants: Father's Office & Lukshon

TJ's Pick: "Pub Cheese. It’s this airy, spreadable yellow cheese you can put on pretty much anything and it’s super addicting. It’s my new favorite food to pair with champagne. I spread it on some crackers and serve it with Delamotte Brut, which has great balance. It's the ultimate drinking snack."

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up