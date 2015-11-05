What the Cast of 'Peanuts' Would Order at a Bar

Food & Wine

It's a great time to be good ol' Charlie Brown. This year we not only celebrate the 65th anniversary of Charles Schulz's signature children-with-adult-issues comic strip, but also the premier of the new 3D Peanuts Movie. With holiday specials, musicals and daily appearances on the funny pages, most everyone has a childhood memory Snoopy, Pig-Pen, Linus and Lucy. As a new generation gets their first exposure to these classic characters on the big screen this weekend, we put together a list of drinks the gang might order if they had grown up right along with us.

1 of 10 Photo Composite: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation / © Patrón

Charlie Brown

"Just an old fashioned for good ol' Charlie Brown. That's all I need. That's all I deserve. Good grief!"

Advertisement
2 of 10 Photo Composite: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation / © DNY59 / Getty Images

Lucy

"A martini. A vodka martini, and I want it dry. Very dry. And don't skimp on the vermouth! I don't care if that's contradictory! There'd better be no less than three olives in there, too! You know what? I'll just make it myself! Let me back there, you blockhead!"

3 of 10 Photo Composite: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation / © Jack Andersen / Getty Images

Linus

"I'll just have a seltzer. After all, getting drunk isn't the reason we're here. It's being with friends. That's what socializing is really all about."

5 Beer Cocktails You've Never Heard of
Advertisement
4 of 10 Photo Composite: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation / © Jack Andersen / Getty Images

Sally

"I want something sweet and charming, like Linus. I'll have a Cosmo, and then Linus can drive me home. Right, Linus?"

Advertisement
5 of 10 Photo Composite: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation / © Paul Tillinghast / Getty Images

Peppermint Patty

"Whatever's on tap, barkeep. And send one over to my pal Chuck, will ya? He always looks like he needs a drink."

Advertisement
6 of 10 Photo Composite: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation / © Paul Tillinghast / Getty Images

Marcie

"I'll have what sir's having."

Advertisement
7 of 10 Photo Composite: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation / © Wendell T. Webber

Schroeder

"A Dark and Stormy. It reminds me of the sturm und drang in Beethoven's 5th. Bring it over to me by the piano."

Advertisement
8 of 10 Photo Composite: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation / © Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Pig Pen

"A PBR in the can please. I'd hate to get another glass dirty."

Advertisement
9 of 10 Photo Composite: © nahariyani / Getty Images

Teacher

"Wah wah wah-wah-wah wah."

Advertisement
10 of 10 Photo Composite: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation / © Dave Lauridsen

Snoopy

An Aviator, of course.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up