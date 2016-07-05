9 Wellness Getaways Guaranteed To Reduce Stress

Sometimes it feels like we’re stuck in our own version of the film Groundhog Day, engaging in the same soul-crushing routine every single day of our lives. Between our annoying commute, our often-thankless job, and constant demands from all corners of our life, sometimes we want nothing more than all of it to go away. If only for just a few amazing days. These spots are great getaways with an eye toward wellness. They may not make your stresses go away, but they will absolutely help you to stop thinking about them for a few days before you lost your sh*t.

W Retreat & Spa, Vieques Island

Located less than eight miles off the coast of Puerto Rico, W Retreat & Spa, Vieques Island offers the ENERGIZE by Tara Stiles yoga retreat. The customized experience offers daily yoga sessions, nutrition consultation; nature escapes such as Bioluminescent Bay kayaking, made-to-order spa treatments, and healthy cooking classes. As part of this yoga program, guests can stay fit with curated in-room workout video and yoga tip cards with pose suggestions for relaxation, jet lag, energy boost and recovery.

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain

Located at the heart of the Sonoran Desert with sweeping views of the Camelback Mountains, Scottsdale has beautiful weather year-round, gorgeous golf courses and unparalleled hiking experiences, and an awesome food scene. Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa is a combination of casitas (many of which offer wood-burning fireplaces and outdoor terraces) and several private estates, with countless outdoor activities available, as well as a spa with a roster of Asian-inspired treatments.

Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts

At Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita you can submerge yourself in their Endless Privileges experience—an elevated and personalized stay than the typical all-inclusive, intertwining wellness, gourmet meals, top-shelf spirits, fine wines, entertainment and more. Some of the amenities include a bottle of sparkling wine and fresh fruit daily, gourmet dining options with an assortment of organic food and beverage selections, and a rejuvenating thalassotherapy spa and an aqua gym.

Golden Door

Golden Door in San Marcos, California is one of the only perfectly Zen structures built in North America. It is all about recentering and taking time away to focus on mind, body and spirit. The experience can be anything you want it to be — rigorous work-outs, weight loss, self discovery and personal focus — or, none of the above — just an amazing location where literally everything is taken care of for you and all you have to do is be.  They sit on over 600 acres of land that includes their own biodynamic garden, olive groves and citrus orchards.

1000 Islands Harbor Hotel

Perched on the St. Lawrence River, 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel is located in the town of Clayton. This river village will help you slow your pace down and is just minutes from quaint shops, museums, vineyards.  Charter a yacht for a private cruise on the St. Lawrence, sit back with a glass of wine and just breathe.

Paradise Beach

In Nevis, Paradise Beach will make you feel that you are living on your own private island. Each villa has an outside rain shower and your own private pool in your villa allows you to skinny dip without anyone knowing. Seriously, what’s better than naked swimming? There’s even a private chef available to come to your villa and cook for you. And then there’s always rum punch. Rum punch solves everything, right?

Mountain Trek

In British Columbia, Canada, Mountain Trek health and fitness retreat offers a dynamic hiking-based boot camp vacation while also providing an upscale resort experience. Get an personalized fitness program and spend a week focusing on activities including hiking, yoga, massage therapy, detox treatments. The retreat also offers a variety of fitness and nutrition classes including: lectures on stress management, nutrition, sleep health, metabolism, detoxification, goal setting and personal will power. Supplementing the wellness retreat, there’s fresh, healthy, calorie-controlled spa cuisine (catering to all dietary restrictions and food preferences), helping to instill these eating habits into a permanent lifestyle. The holistic wellness retreat is truly about getting ‘back to basics’ out in nature, and is the only mountain-based, hiking fitness program in North America.

Rancho La Puerta

Rancho La Puerta in Tecate, Mexico, offers over 80 fitness classes including TRX, yoga, Pilates, Watsu, and advanced hiking trails as well as spa treatments, therapeutic sessions and daily lectures to inspire guests to leave with a recharged sense of being. In addition, Rancho La Puerta provides inclusive healthy spa cuisine, utilizing the season’s freshest ingredients from the on-property garden, as well as provides cooking classes at the Ranch's culinary school, La Cocina Que Canta, helmed by Chef Denise Roa.

Red Mountain Resort

Red Mountain Resort, is located in Southern Utah’s stunning red rock country. With one of the country’s most breathtaking natural settings as its backdrop, guests enjoy a variety of fitness and wellness offerings at Red Mountain, including yoga overlooking the canyons, personal discovery classes like outdoor digital photography or hiking through Zion National Park. After a day of exploring, indulge in the spa, with treatments such as the Himalayan Salt Stone Massage or Warm Lava Detox Wrap.

