Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is bringing together two quintessential, All-American Fourth of July indulgences, burgers and fresh lobster, so you don’t have to choose between the two. The Surf N’ Turf Burger is taken to the next level with Kobe beef, fresh Maine lobster and truffle béarnaise sauce, served (of course) with a heaping side of truffle fries. This burger is available only at Davio’s in Manhattan and Boston on July 4th.