Sure, it would be super-fun to bring the bikes--and boogie boards and a grill--but if you’re not definitely going to use them, leave ’em behind. Here’s why: All that extra weight can reduce your car’s fuel efficiency by as much as 17 percent--or a whopping 40 cents per gallon. If you need to haul a ton of extra gear, it’s actually better to attach it to the back of your vehicle in a small trailer to even out the load.