9 Virtual Galleries: Where to Buy Rising-Star Art Online Right Now

Trying to buy work from a Soho gallery can be intimidating for a new collector. Here are some excellent ways to grow your art collection that you can browse from the comfort of your laptop.
Advertisement
Advertisement
4 of 9 Photo courtesy the artist and Marianne Boesky Gallery; "Prima Ballerina Margrethe" photo by Jason Wyche.
FolioCue
Advertisement
5 of 9 © “Jean-Michel Basquiat (Hana, Hawaii 1984)” by Paige Powell on ExhibitionA.com, courtesy ExhibitionA.com
Exhibition A
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 9 © Ed Ruscha, Lady Joy #3, 2013. Courtesy of the artist and Paddle8. © Ed Ruscha 2015.
Paddle 8
Advertisement
Advertisement