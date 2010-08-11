9 Virtual Galleries: Where to Buy Rising-Star Art Online Right Now

Food & Wine

Trying to buy work from a Soho gallery can be intimidating for a new collector. Here are some excellent ways to grow your art collection that you can browse from the comfort of your laptop.

1 of 9 Courtesy of Tappan Collective

The Tappan Collective

This hip Los Angeles–based showroom and online gallery space founded by art lovers and California natives Chelsea Neman and Jordan Klein sells original work to a cool, in-the-know set. Expect works from the likes of Gia Coppola, Michael Gittes and Clara Balzary. Don’t know your taste? Take a brief quiz to find out, then shop pieces ranging in price from $20–1000.

Advertisement
2 of 9 © Praia Piquinia 11/08/10 12h15 by Christian Chaize

20x200

In 2007, art pioneer Jen Bekman started her venerable 20x200 under the motto of “It’s Art for Everyone.” With more than 300 established and emerging artists, you can procure limited-edition artwork that's carefully packaged, signed and numbered. And there’s something for every price range, from $24 all the way up to $10,000.

3 of 9 © David Brandon Geeting

McNally Jackson Picture Room

New York City independent bookstore owner Sarah McNally’s newest addition to her hip, bookish retail empire is the Nolita-based Picture Room. There’s a strong focus on prints and posters from up-and-coming, emerging artists, with a focus on illustrations and graphic design. There are also limited editions and collaborative curators who double as guest buyers. Look for a web shop soon.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Photo courtesy the artist and Marianne Boesky Gallery; "Prima Ballerina Margrethe" photo by Jason Wyche.

FolioCue

The artist Jamie Knowles created his members-only subscription service with the intention to showcase a “weekly dose of the artworld” to your inbox. Mission accomplished. Additionally, the site has partnered with well-regarded galleries like the New York City–based Marianne Boesky Gallery and Salon 94, putting leading and emerging artists at your fingertips.

Advertisement
5 of 9 © “Jean-Michel Basquiat (Hana, Hawaii 1984)” by Paige Powell on ExhibitionA.com, courtesy ExhibitionA.com

Exhibition A

Backed by fashion designer Cynthia Rowley and her husband Bill Powers, Exhibition A is a members0only list (don’t worry, sign-up is simple) featuring an impressive roster of rising artists curated by art-world insiders.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy of The Line

The Apartment by The Line

The mission at The Apartment (a hip, intimate Soho store dressed like an apartment) is to discover, meet and learn about the creators of ideas, inspirations and materials.  Their luxury website site sells the shop’s stylish, carefully curated goods from fashion wares to bath products.

Advertisement
7 of 9 © Ed Ruscha, Lady Joy #3, 2013. Courtesy of the artist and Paddle8. © Ed Ruscha 2015.

Paddle 8

There’s no need to head to Sotheby’s or Christie’s for your art needs. This unique, online auction site (founded in 2011) is perfect for collectors looking for big contemporary and global names like Alex Katz, Raymond Pettibon and Donald Judd. Check out the partnerships with nonprofits and charity auctions, which offer pieces at more reasonable prices.

Advertisement
8 of 9 © Little Paper Planes / Kelly Jones

Little Paper Planes

Since 2004, this online marketplace has sold a range of unique photographs and art prints like Kelly Lynn Jones’ Shell Study along with whimsical and practical desk accessories, housewares and fashion apparel. And, now, if you’re in San Francisco’s Mission District, you can stop by their smartly curated storefront boutique on Valencia Street.

Advertisement
9 of 9 © "Wolf Lupa" by Paul Cummings, courtesy of Saatchi Art

Saatchi Online

London’s well-regarded Saatchi Gallery has an online offshoot with work from artists not typically represented in galleries. There’s a hefty selection of paintings, sculpture, drawings and photography, with various guest-curated selections and a variety of prices clickable from the comfort of your favorite chair and laptop.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up