9 Candy Hearts to Give Your Food-Loving Valentine

If you've been lucky enough to find a food-loving Valentine in your life, he or she will certainly appreciate these food-themed candy hearts. They're the perfect addition to cards, flowers, stuffed animals and, well, any food-related gift. All you have to do is print them out, cut around the edges and present them however you please. We've even included a few recipes to impress your boo with a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. Click through to check them out!