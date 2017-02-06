9 Candy Hearts to Give Your Food-Loving Valentine

Food & Wine

If you've been lucky enough to find a food-loving Valentine in your life, he or she will certainly appreciate these food-themed candy hearts. They're the perfect addition to cards, flowers, stuffed animals and, well, any food-related gift. All you have to do is print them out, cut around the edges and present them however you please. We've even included a few recipes to impress your boo with a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. Click through to check them out! 

1 of 9 © Arielle Cifuentes

Send Me a Dozen Rosés

Because who's really happy with just one bottle? If a dozen is out of the question, these rosé gummi bears are certainly the next best thing. It's the perfect way to give 'em some sugar. 

Advertisement
2 of 9 © Arielle Cifuentes

Be My Salt Bae

We're all deserving of a salt bae in our lives. Since imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, try it yourself with these recommended salts. Just be sure to wash your hands before rubbing your eyes. 

3 of 9 © Arielle Cifuentes

I'll Brie There 4 U

"I may not always be there for you, but there will always be cheese in the fridge," - what this candy heart is really trying to say. Not enough brie in your life? Cook your honey this fettucine with escarole and brie for V-Day dinner. 

Advertisement
4 of 9 © Arielle Cifuentes

Doughnut Break My Heart

Humans can be the worst. Pastries never disappoint. Bake these apple cider doughnuts if you need a reminder. 

Advertisement
5 of 9 © Arielle Cifuentes

U Egg-cite Me

...but not as much as a breakfast omelette at my favorite diner on a Sunday. Or how about this unique spinach and spaghetti omelette? This takes morning excitement to a level you probably haven't seen in a while. 

Advertisement
6 of 9 © Arielle Cifuentes

Be Wine

This is pretty much our response to any doorbell or package notice. Please, just be wine. (But probably not this stuff.) 

Advertisement
7 of 9 © Arielle Cifuentes

Willing 2 Share

If you're sharing this with someone, you know it's true love. Sharing may be caring, but usually all bets are off when it comes to your favorite cuisine. 

Advertisement
8 of 9 © Arielle Cifuentes

Bacon Me Crazy

We're not entirely sure if anyone can make us go crazier than bacon. And if he or she can, put a ring on it. Combine two loves with this bacon guacamole

Advertisement
9 of 9 © Arielle Cifuentes

Poké Me

Facebook pokes are so 2008. Poké bowls are so right now. Poké me whenever, but only if it includes sashimi and vegetables served atop steamed rice. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up