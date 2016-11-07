Fake It Till You Make It with These Upgraded Thanksgiving Recipes

If you've been tasked with bringing a dish or two to this year's Friendsgiving, but don't know how to operate cooking devices beyond a microwave, have no fear; lots of traditional Thanksgiving food is some of the easiest to prepare.

And if you want to be declared the best chef of the Holidays, but don't think you have the skills, palate or finesse necessary, we can kind of get you there. These creative and, most importantly, easy recipes feature an extra ingredient or two and some special preparations that will wow your guests. 

Buttery Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes

For a more festive take on a Thanksgiving classic, try incorporating pumpkin to sweeten up your basic mashed potato recipe. Accept any compliment you receive and attribute the ingredient addition to just "something you randomly thought of and wanted to try." Click here for the recipe. 

Sriracha and Wasabi Deviled Eggs

The trick with this hors d'oeuvre is to combine two familiar and favorite flavors (sriracha and wasabi) to jazz up a boring, but easy classic. Your spicy-obsessed friends should thank you. Click here for the recipe. 

Fall Harvest Salad

You obviously need a green on the table and salads are easiest to construct. Let this fall harvest variety be your guide to seasonal flavors that seem gourmet, but can be easily purchased at your local Walmart. Click here for the recipe. 

Jellied Cranberry Sauce with Fuji Apple

Cranberry sauce can be polarizing, but everyone loves apples. Simply chop up a a Fuji to tease mouths with a different texture. Innovative and effortless. Click here for the recipe. 

Mustard and Rosemary Roast Turkey

If the idea of cooking an entire turkey sounds intimidating, break that bird down and cover it with fresh herbs and mustard. And if anyone complains, tell them it's a new, innovative way to cook called "who invited you, anyway?" Click here for the recipe. 

Bacon-Shallot Gravy

Adding bacon to anything will make it look like you care. Click here for the recipe. 

Smoky Chorizo Stuffing

The same can be said about chorizo, bacon's Spanish cousin. Adding a more unusual type of sausage to stuffing will certainly trick friends into thinking you know what you're doing. Click here for the recipe. 

Green Bean Casserole with Caramelized Shallots

Green bean casserole is probably the most basic of all Thanksgiving dishes (even over corn), but caramelized shallots will give canned fried onions a run for their money. Click here for the recipe. 

Buttered Almond Biscuits

Why pop a can of Pillsbury when you can literally mix every ingredient for these biscuits in one bowl? No excuses, slacker. These are guaranteed to taste better than anything pre-made. Click here for the recipe. 

Apple-Caramel Sundae

This is the perfect alternative for those who are scared about messing up a pie or cake. Nobody turns down ice cream. Click here for the recipe. 

