Make Your Boring Bagels Exciting Again with These Unusual Cream Cheese Spreads

There’s no denying that the best part of a morning bagel is the stuff we put on top of it. Whether it’s cream cheese, butter or jelly, the fluffy carb does not discriminate against the flavors of its smooth and creamy counterparts. For this reason, creative cooks have developed some of the most unique spreads to take the breakfast bread to the next level. Check out some of the most unusually delicious options below. 

Roasted Tomato Butter Cream Cheese

You may think this recipe calls for extra effort, but roasting fruits and vegetables requires canned food-level expertise. Thyme is the standout herb and gives the spread a more rustic taste. 

Spicy Crawfish Cream Cheese

You don’t have head down to New Orleans for a Creole-inspired spread. In fact, all you need is a little bit of time and patience to boil some crawfish, add your favorite seasonings and enjoy a bagel from the Bayou. 

Pub Style Cream Cheese

There’s no such thing as last call with this recipe. If you’re looking to extend the weekend’s shenanigans into weekday treats, you’ll want to try this pub cheese-esque concoction with beer and sharp cheddar. 

Kimchi Cream Cheese

Though spicy fermented vegetables may intimidate even the most alert of morning people, the cream cheese subdues kimchi’s intense flavors and makes it a delicious bagel pairing. Just be sure to pack the Pepto — the dairy and cabbage combo is dangerous for your tummy.   

Garlic Avocado Cream Cheese

Making cream cheese creamier may seem like the impossible, but the mighty avocado rises to the challenge. Paired with garlic, lemon juice, mayo and fresh basil, this is the yummy way to start a busy day.  

Dirty Martini Cream Cheese

It’s all about the familiar brine of green olives and bleu cheese that makes this spread your new favorite part of boozy breakfast. Bottoms up!

Dill Pickle Cream Cheese

Chef tested, Snooki approved. If you’re not a fan of the dirty martini, but are still craving a salty bite, look no further than this recipe that will take you back to your childhood. 

Caramel Apple Cream Cheese

Apples and caramel go together like peanut butter and jelly. Soon enough, you’ll be saying that bagels and and this spread are also a match made in culinary heaven. If you wake up with a sweet tooth, this will certainly be your cure. 

Lemon Dill Cream Cheese

If you’re on the hunt for something refreshing, look no further than this Tori Avey lemon dill schmear that incorporates the decadence of heavy whipping cream. Add a slice of smoked salmon on top and you’ll soon be thankful for your alarm clock. 

Rosemary and Cranberry Cream Cheese

For those with more sophisticated palates, this sweet and salty blend highlights the versatility of herbs like rosemary and their ability to enhance basically any ingredient. 

