The Ultimate Music Festival Season Packing List

At last, music festival season has arrived. Kicking off in Southern California with and continuing on into gatherings all over the country and the world, it’s time to jam. Now, you just need to make sure your provisions are in order. Before you join the legions of music lovers, make room in your bag for our ultimate packing list of hip, stylish goodies.

1 of 17 Courtesy of AHAlife

Festivals Tent

With a range of aesthetic possibilities, the roomy overhang sleep two, holds off extreme conditions, wicks humidity (thanks to an inner breathable tent) and is anchored by a sturdy aluminum frame. $435

2 of 17 Courtesy of Mollusk

IKAT Beach Blanket

The San Francisco surf shop Mollusk keeps their laid-back “Made in California” ethos in tact with this cool, custom dyed and hand sewn cotton beach blanket. In an array of colors from an orange-red to indigo to spring-forward lavender, find your favorite grassy patch, toss and relax. $68

3 of 17 Courtesy of Vans

Vans Slip-Ons

Come on guys, how can you beat a pair of the forever cool Vans?  Their comfortable, classic canvas slip-on maintains a clean, slim and low profile plus the black color keeps dirt and dust accumulation at low levels.  $45

4 of 17 Courtesy of Meow Meow Tweet

Meow Meow Tweet Deodorant

For the overnighters and campers, this unisex natural deodorant (that actually works) is packed with a light but creamy mix of baking soda, arrowroot and clay to keep you smelling fresh and clean, especially after all that dancing. $14

5 of 17 Courtesy of Amazon.com

Coleman Cooler

A perfect vessel to pack and transport those festival essentials (beer, wine and water) and perishable snacks like cold cuts and cheeses. This classic old-school, leak-resistant and rustproof Coleman Steel Belted Cooler, with solid stainless steal sturdiness, will last for decades. $105

6 of 17 © Lawn Chair USA LLC

Lawn Chair

Simply called the “Lawn Chair,” this familiar light-weight folding chair could be straight out of your parent’s 1970’s backyard. And, the family-owned, Made-In-The-USA company promises a sturdy, easy to maneuver product that comes in three colors including a Charleston Green, Old Glory (red and blue) and Sea Island (blue and white). $38

7 of 17 Courtesy of Amazon.com

Polaroid Instant Snap Digital Camera

Sure, your i-Phone makes a great camera but so does the chic, compact and fairly-priced Polaroid Instant Snap Digital Camera. With the new-school functionality of a digital camera, old-school style prints arrive in stunning clarity (at 10-megapixels). For fun, peel and stick the instant images as you see fit. $100

8 of 17 © Mayron’s Goods

Mayron’s Goods Sun Stuff

Listen to Mom and don’t forget to apply sun protection!  This organic, natural and chemical free stick is packed with Zinc that glides on clear and is ideal for your face, nose and ears. Made with mild coconut  and organic oils like jojoba, avocado and SPF30 will protect against those pesky UVA’s and UVB’s. $24

9 of 17 Courtesy of Amazon.com

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classics

In life, a number one necessity is a pair of shades. Paying homage to the 1950’s, Ray-Ban’s timeless, retro “Clubmaster Classics” keep you celebrity chic without all the fanfare. $150

10 of 17 Courtesy of Sunnylife

Sunnylife Ukulele

For sheer entertainment value, strum a few of your own tunes with this brightly colored hardwood ukulele. Post-festival it’s also a perfect beachy accessory to carry into the warmer months and looks great around a campfire. $25

11 of 17 © Snowpeak

Snowpeak Ofuton Sleeping Bag

Hailing from Portland, Snowpeak’s simple, portable and highly-utilitarian Ofuton Sleeping Bag serves a dual-purpose. Using high-performance thermal Mono Foro Fiber, it keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. $149 

12 of 17 Courtesy of Captain Blankenship

Captain Blankenship Mermaid Dry Shampoo

On the circuit, showers are few and far between. From upstate New York, this self-billed “miracle worker” aids unwashed, dirty hair and absorbs oil with a combination of organic arrowroot powder, kaolin clay and baking soda. Plus, organic essential oils like Rose Geranium and Palmarosa keep your locks smelling fresh. $24

13 of 17 Courtesy of lack of color

The Spencer Boater Hat

This stylish, timeless staple with a trimmed black bow ribbon is easy to tote, keeps you cool and protects your head from the sun’s powerful rays. Tip: If you bend it out of shape, quickly steam and work to its original look. $59

14 of 17 Courtesy of Osmia Organics

Osmia Organics Best Lip Balm

An appropriately named natural lip balm with organic shea butter and pumpkin seed oil adds organic beeswax and natural lanolin (a wool wax) to heal and protect your lips from nature’s elements.  We love the lingering light, sweet combination of spearmint and rosemary essential oils. $8

15 of 17 © Field

Loop Bottle Opener

Of course, someone always forgets a bottle opener!  Tote this easy, utilitarian model by designer Oscar Diaz.  Trust us, this tool will keep you in high-demand. $30

16 of 17 © REN Skincare

REN Flash Defence Anti-Pollution Mist

Protect your skin from any yucky outdoor elements and environmental factors with REN’s new Flash Defence. A light, clean water-based mist uses ingredients like an anti-inflammatory Japanese seaweed and we suggest spraying often for a refreshed face. $38

17 of 17 © Davines

Davine’s Hair Milk

After a day of fun in the sun, a spritz of Davine’s lovely leave-in conditioning spray keeps your golden locks soft and manageable.   Complete with UV filters, it will protect your tresses and leave floral notes of mimosa and fruity apple mixed with an earthy woodsy aroma. $28

