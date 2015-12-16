Ugly Christmas Sweaters Only Movie Lovers Will Understand

Remember when all the cool kids wore ugly Christmas sweaters ironically? Well they’re still worn ironically but now everyone is doing it, which sort of defeats the purpose and has forced all the hardcore hipsters to move on to different trends, like glitter-bombing their beards.  

There are still ways to enjoy the irony of an ugly sweater though. You just need to dig deeper than  traditional patterns of Christmas trees and candy canes.  Here, sweaters that are plenty ugly and reference all the movies you’ve been quoting since childhood. It’s enough to make even the most reluctant hipster smile. 

1 of 7 © Mondo

Gremlins

A sweater designed to make something terrifying, fun; this one highlighs the reason we never got our pets wet or fed them after midnight. Festive AND frightening. Get it here.

2 of 7 © ROCKWORLDEAST

Home Alone

A line from a movie within a movie that is a play on another movie. How much more meta can you get?

Get it here.

3 of 7 © UglyChristmasSweater.com

Vacation

Not only is this a deep cut from a comedy classic, but also a great way to get away with a swear word on your chest.

Get it here

4 of 7 © LastEarth

E.T.

A holiday twist an old favorite. Anyone who says this movie didn’t mold their childhood is living a lie.

Get it here.

5 of 7 © Festified

A Christmas Story

100 times safer than a A Red Ryder 200-shot Range Model Air Rifle.

Get it here.
6 of 7 © TVStoreOnline.com

Elf

The best way to spread christmas cheer is by eating gum off subway railings and while roaming New York with childlike wonder.  

Get it here.

7 of 7 © Pendleton Woolen Mills

The Big Lebowski

For extra credit, this deep cut: The ACTUAL sweater the Dude wore in The Big Lebowski. There is a price to pay for accuracy but consider it an investment that you can pass on to your own future little Lebowskis.

Get it here.

