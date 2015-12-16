Ugly Christmas Sweaters Only Movie Lovers Will Understand

Remember when all the cool kids wore ugly Christmas sweaters ironically? Well they’re still worn ironically but now everyone is doing it, which sort of defeats the purpose and has forced all the hardcore hipsters to move on to different trends, like glitter-bombing their beards .

There are still ways to enjoy the irony of an ugly sweater though. You just need to dig deeper than traditional patterns of Christmas trees and candy canes. Here, sweaters that are plenty ugly and reference all the movies you’ve been quoting since childhood. It’s enough to make even the most reluctant hipster smile.