A Tribute To All of the Food That Made Parks and Recreation

Tonight is the series finale of Parks and Recreation, one of the funniest shows on TV. It taught us the importance of small-town values, treating ourselves and tiny horses. Over the course of seven seasons, food played a significant role in the show. To pay tribute to a show we will all miss, here are the foods that played a pivotal role in Parks and Rec, with the funniest clips and some recipes to help with your withdrawal.

 

Pawnee Foodies

“Zerts are what I call desserts. Tray-trays are entrées. I call sandwiches ‘sammies,’ ‘sandoozles,’ or ‘Adam Sandlers.’ Air conditioners are ‘cool blasterz.’ I call cakes ‘big ol’ cookies.’ I call noodles ‘long-ass rice.’ Fried chicken is ‘fry-fry chicky-chick.’ Chicken parm is ‘chicky-chicky-parm-parm.’ Chicken cacciatore? ‘Chicky-cach.’ I call eggs ‘pre-birds,’ or ‘future birds.’ Root beer is ‘super water.’ Tortillas are ‘bean blankets.’ And I call forks ‘food rakes.’” - Tom Haverford (watch the full clip here)

Calzones

When Ben lost his job and spiraled into depression, he started creating calzones, one of his favorite foods. When he hits his all-time low, he comes up with the idea to open a restaurant chain called Low-Cal Calzone Zone

"Calzones are pointless. They’re just pizza that’s harder to eat. No one likes them. Good day, sir.”

Try this calzone recipe
Paunch Burger

Although the burger chain is constantly interrupting Leslie’s efforts to develop the land behind Ann's house into a park, everybody loves Paunch Burger, even Leslie.

Waffles

Leslie’s favorite comfort food, always smothered in whipped cream. 

Try this waffle recipe to satisfy your craving.
Burritos

"You had me at meat tornado."

Steak

Ron Swanson's favorite food, never ordered on its own. There are at least two steaks

Try this butter-basted rib eye.
Bacon and Eggs

Ron Swanson's love of bacon and eggs is even on display in his office.

Scotch

Ron’s trip to the Lagavullin distillery may be the happiest moment of his entire life.

"Clear alcohols may be for rich women on diets." 

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Two of Ron's favorite foods.

Get the recipe.
Banana

Due to low potassium, Ann recommends that Ron eat a banana. A single banana.

Energy Bars

In the second season, Sweetums introduces and snack bar called Nutriyums, which were filled with simple sugar and high-fructose corn syrup

Try this energy bar recipe with less sugar
Vegetables

Dead broccoli, cabbage and chard. Vegetables are one of the most hated things in Pawnee (see Paunch Burger).

"I stand by my decision to avoid salad and other disgusting things."

 

