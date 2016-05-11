The Top 10 Cooking Newbie Mistakes

We’re all for shortcuts every now and then, but using the best, freshest, and highest-quality ingredients when it counts will make all the difference. After all, your dish is only as good as its ingredients. Take time and care when picking out produce, and lean out the fresh stuff as much as possible. Sure, there are ingredients like pantry staples and dried goods where saving a few bucks and grabbing the generic brand makes sense. But for the staples you’re using daily, such as olive oil, consider springing for a higher quality bottle. We especially love California Olive Ranch for amazing flavor at a reasonable price.

Here are a few common ingredients we suggest ditching completely. The real thing is worth it. Trust us.

Iodized salt: For the love of all things good and holy, throw that stuff out and buy kosher salt or sea salt. Our friends at Cooking Light recently did a Facebook Live video on Salt 101, and it’s safe to say our minds were blown. Do yourself a favor and give it a watch.

Pre-ground pepper: Pre-ground pepper is bland. Buy high-quality peppercorns and grind it yourself. Heck, just about every spice tastes better freshly ground. You’ll thank us later. If you don’t have a spice mill, you can use an electric coffee grinder to grind pepper, or any other spice for that matter.

Imitation vanilla: Toss it. You’ll spend a few extra bucks, but you’ll never regret buying pure vanilla extract.

Pre-grated Parmesan cheese: Buy a real block and grate it yourself. Grate what you need for a dish, then wrap the hunk of Parm in plastic wrap until you need it again. Or, you can always go ahead and great the whole block and store extras in a zip-top plastic bag or plastic container in the fridge, but it won’t last quite as long. Once you use the real stuff, you’ll never go back to those plastic shakers of bizarre cheese-flavored powder that had you fooled for years. Oh, and did we mention your pre-grated “100% Parmesan cheese” may not actually be 100% Parmesan? Yeah, you might be sprinkling cellulose and wood pulp over your spaghetti. Bloomberg said it; we’re just reporting, people.

The list could go on for a while… but I trust you get the point.