The Top 10 Cooking Newbie Mistakes

Mistakes in the kitchen happen–seriously, it’s inevitable. Meat dries out, vegetables are scorched, noodles go gummy…everyone slips up, professionals and novices alike. After the fact, these blunders are best remedied by a healthy glass of wine and maybe a few tears (trust me, I know). But even better than knowing how to nurse the wound is knowing how to prevent it and prevent looking/feeling like you have no idea what you’re doing. And in my collective experience, the best method of prevention is knowing exactly where things are most apt to go wrong. Even if you’re not always sure just what to do, knowing what NOT to do can be a huge step in the right direction.
Below are some of the top rookie mistakes that go down in the kitchen. Take solid notes to avoid making them, and you’re ready to get cooking like a boss.
This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.