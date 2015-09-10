Throwback Beauty Products Editors Love & Their Modern-Day Swaps

Food & Wine

Everyone loves a good throwback—especially when it comes to the iconic beauty products we grew up with. It's tough to forget the many scents (hello, Tommy Girl!) and flavored Lip Smacker balms we used to keep stocked in our Caboodle case. We still love reminiscing over those too-cool-for-school teenage years spent painting on Hard Candy nail polish, lathering up with L'Oréal Kids cherry-almond scented shampoo, or creating an '80s take on beach waves with Aussie Sprunch Spray.

That's why we asked the editors at InStyle to share their old-school favorites—and more importantly, what they're using now instead. Click through our gallery to take shop their past and present picks.

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.com.

1 of 7 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Then: Lip Smackers Dr. Pepper and Strawberry

"Before I was allowed to wear lipstick, I loved collecting Lip Smackers lip balms and trying out all their fun flavors and scents (though my favorites were a toss-up between Dr. Pepper and Strawberry)."

Now: Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment in Rose SPF 15 ($23; sephora.com)

"Decades later, I'm still obsessed with lip balms but now I've upgraded to the sophisticated Fresh lip balms which offer a hint of color and SPF. While I'm always rotating between shades, my favorite is the Rose version which offers a soft cherry tint. I nearly have one of these in every bag!" 

- Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Then: Conair Yellow Bird Blow Dryer

"Because my hair is so thick and curly, using a blowdryer with a comb attachment was the easiest way to work through my strands. This dryer was my go-to back in high school. Not only does it come with a comb attachment, but also because it gets nice and hot. I could dry—and detangle—my sopping wet strands in no time."

Now: Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000 ($250;dermstore.com)

"Now that I'm a bit more skilled with a dryer, I no longer need a comb attachment and prefer to use something lightweight yet powerful. I've been using this Harry Josh dryer for two years—it's like the Ferrari of blowdryers! It has a turbocharged airflow and a small nozzle that gives me good control."

- Kahlana Barfield, Fashion and Beauty Editor-At-Large

3 of 7 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Then: Clinique Black Honey

"This shade really never went out of style but it still reminds me of my first years as a fashion assistant."

Now: Clinique Pop Lip Color ($18; nordstrom.com)

"I'm still loyal to Clinique and this sheer pop of color lipstick doubles as a blush!"

- Violet Gaynor, Senior Fashion Editor

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Then: Anais Anais

"This was the first fragrance that ever made me feel pretty and grown up. My girlfriends and I admittedly overdosed on it – applying multiple times throughout the school day. But for me it was glamour in a bottle – no one could convince me otherwise."

Now: Jo Malone Peony and Blush Suede ($120; nordstrom.com)

"Now I embrace more subtle fragrances from my favorite brand: Jo Malone. Peony and Blush Suede is my new signature. People stop me everywhere and ask me what I'm wearing."

- Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Then: Hard Candy Nail Polish

"My friends and I used to swap bottles of Hard Candy polish in bright, poppy polish colors like aqua, hot pink, and citron — I think I even gave out mini bottles as favors at a birthday party!"

Now: Deborah Lippmann polish in Footloose ($18; deborahlippmann.com)

"Now I go for more classic shades, and Deborah Lippmann's deep red Footloose color is a nice complement to my fair skin."

- Christina Shanahan, Senior Editor 

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Then: Baby Oil

"It's unthinkable now but when I was a teenager it was perfectly acceptable to slather on Baby Oil and burn to a crisp. Here is one of my darkest beauty secrets: my very glamorous older cousin taught me to mix baby oil with coca cola before heading to the beach. I'm sure many of my unsightly sun spots are thanks to this but I looked great at the time!"

Now: Elta MD Zinc Sunscreen ($25; askderm.com)

"I tell everyone to wear zinc. It's a mineral that creates a physical block between you and the sun. People get turned off at the thought of it because it's reputation of being white and pasty. Elta MD is totally sheer and blends in without a trace."

- Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor 

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Then: Lancome Juicy Tubes

"I still remember my mental checklist when I was in high school and headed out for the night: Keys (check!), cell phone (check!), wallet (check!), and juicy tube (check, check!). It was such a staple. Even seeing the little bright tubes transports me to that time – when I had glossy lips 24/7!"

Now: Dior Addict Gloss ($30; sephora.com)

"To confess, I still have the same mental checklist when I leave the house, but I’ve upgraded my lip color to Dior Addict. The volumizing formula comes in a dizzying array of colors, and packs the same amount of shine—with less stickiness." 

- Leah Abrahams, Site Producer 

For more beauty throwbacks and their modern day counterparts go to Instyle.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up