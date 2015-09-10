Throwback Beauty Products Editors Love & Their Modern-Day Swaps

Everyone loves a good throwback—especially when it comes to the iconic beauty products we grew up with. It's tough to forget the many scents (hello, Tommy Girl!) and flavored Lip Smacker balms we used to keep stocked in our Caboodle case. We still love reminiscing over those too-cool-for-school teenage years spent painting on Hard Candy nail polish, lathering up with L'Oréal Kids cherry-almond scented shampoo, or creating an '80s take on beach waves with Aussie Sprunch Spray.

That's why we asked the editors at InStyle to share their old-school favorites—and more importantly, what they're using now instead. Click through our gallery to take shop their past and present picks.

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.com.