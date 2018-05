In real life, even if you win a drinking contest, you still lose.

Throughout movie history, characters have gone head to head—or liver to liver—in drinking contests, usually as a quick way to show what a badass they really are. One of the best examples comes from Raiders of the Lost Ark, in a divey joint deep in the mountains of Nepal.

This myth has found its way into several other summer blockbusters, as well: Legolas turning the tables on Gimli in Lord of the Rings and Thor downing Boilermakers.

It pops up in many westerns, too. In the great 1973 spaghetti comedy My Name is Nobody, Terrence Hill ups the ante by adding a shooting challenge.

If you’ve ever seen—or participated in—a drinking contest, you know reality looks quite different. Come to think of it, the end of a marathon drinking contest doesn’t look all that different than the end of an actual marathon.