These Cocktails Would Make Van Gogh Proud

The world-renowned Art Basel show will make its second trip to Hong Kong later this month and the city’s Langham Hotel, also home to Artesian, an outpost of their cocktail bar regularly at the top of the list of the world’s best, is getting in the mood with some drinkable works of art of its own. Mixologist Rajendra Limbu built these beautiful tipples to mimic masterpieces from Van Gogh, Dali and Mondrian. The cocktails will be available at Artesian March 23-30 for about $20 a piece. The works they are based on will probably set you back a bit more. Have a look at the beautiful drinks and the paintings that inspired them.

1 of 6 © Getty Images/SuperStock RM

The Starry Night – Vincent Van Gogh

A view from Van Gogh’s room at the asylum at Saint-Remy-de-Provence, the work is part of the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York

2 of 6 Courtesy of The Langham, Hong Kong

The Starry Night – Rajendra Limbu

Limbu uses Chalong Bay Rum, a Thai spirit made in Phuket, Frangelico, Strega, Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters, fresh lime juice and finally, a dash of Blue Curacao.

3 of 6 © Peter Horree / Alamy Stock Photo

The Persistence of Memory – Salvador Dalí

One of the most famous pieces of surreal art in history, Dali’s 1931 work of melting watches is hangs at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

 

4 of 6 Courtesy of The Langham, Hong Kong

The Persistence of Memory – Rajendra Limbu

Limbu paints this drink with Los Danzantes mescal, Grand Marnier, ginger liqueur Domaine de Canton, Fee Brothers orange bitters; and orange juice.

5 of 6 © Piet Mondrian Tableau I, 1921 / WikiArt

Tableau #1 – Piet Mondrian

An abstract from early in Mondrian’s time in Paris, you can find the original hanging in the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Germany.

6 of 6 Courtesy of The Langham, Hong Kong

Tableau #1 – Rajendra Limbu

Here Limbu works with a mix of Saffron gin, elderflower liqueur, Chartreuse, lemon bitters by The Bitter Truth, fresh lemon juice and grenadine syrup.

