These Cocktails Would Make Van Gogh Proud

The world-renowned Art Basel show will make its second trip to Hong Kong later this month and the city’s Langham Hotel, also home to Artesian, an outpost of their cocktail bar regularly at the top of the list of the world’s best, is getting in the mood with some drinkable works of art of its own. Mixologist Rajendra Limbu built these beautiful tipples to mimic masterpieces from Van Gogh, Dali and Mondrian. The cocktails will be available at Artesian March 23-30 for about $20 a piece. The works they are based on will probably set you back a bit more. Have a look at the beautiful drinks and the paintings that inspired them.