9 Cocktails Inspired By Traditional Thanksgiving Side Dishes

We'd be lying if we said these cocktails were concocted to celebrate the season of giving, but their seasonal ingredients certainly lend themselves to the familiar flavors found on a traditional Thanksgiving table. For those who think side dishes can be a little stayed, it's time to bust out the martini shaker, blender and key to your liquor cabinet for an eclectic, albeit satisfying Thanksgiving dinner in liquid form. 

Roasted Carrots: Carrot Colada

Roasted carrots can be a little boring. A carrot version of a piña colada? Now that is exciting. What replaces the root veggie's traditional "glaze?" White rum, of course. Click here for the recipe. 

Cornbread: Casting Aspersions

Forget creamed, steamed, bread. A Kentucky corn whiskey is the only corn you need on the dinner table. Just be sure to keep it far, far away from grandma. Click here for the recipe. 

Stuffing: Sage Advice

Sage can dominate lots of stuffings. The same can be said – in a good way – about this smoky mezcal and cachaça-based libation that pairs well with turkey and gravy. Click here for the recipe. 

Sweet Potato Casserole: Bourbon Fizz

Step aside, marshmallows. Our favorite part of a sweet potato casserole is the cinnamon-sugar praline topping that elevates what would otherwise be baby food. The Bourbon Fizz takes all of your favorite pecan flavors and puts them into drink form. And we say "cheers" to that. Click here for the recipe. 

Mashed Potatoes: Buttery Rum

Everyone knows that mashed potatoes are nothing without stacks of sliced butter, so it only makes sense that a buttered rum (minus the Islandy garnish in the photo) satisfies the overwhelming desire to inhale liquid fat. Click here for the recipe. 

Macaroni and Cheese: James Bond Martini

A cheese-heavy dirty martini may never take the place of traditional macaroni and cheese, but if you drink enough James Bonds, you can almost convince yourself that such a feat is possible. Click here for the recipe. 

Biscuits: Fields of Gold

Nothing pairs better with biscuits than butter and honey. Give this Southern-inspired bourbon and honey cocktail a gander and you may not be missing carbohydrates in solid form. Click here for the recipe. 

Cranberry Sauce: Cranberry Spice Cocktail

Jellied cranberry sauce may be the most polarizing dish to welcome the holidays, but this Cranberry Spice Cocktail will win the entire party over. Why? Alcohol. And not just any alcohol; an aperol, hard cider and Lillet Blanc combo to please any palate. Click here for the recipe. 

Green Bean Casserole: Mel's Gibson

Green bean casseroles are meaningless unless they are topped with crispy fried onions. A Gibson riff with pickled-onion vermouth and cocktail onions may not have the same effect as the French's variety, but they do the job (and a number on your breath). Click here for the recipe. 

