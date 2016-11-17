Ditch a Sit-Down Dinner with These Thanksgiving-Inspired Dips

There is no denying that Thanksgiving is the most delicious time of year, but it’s such a pain in the turkey’s ass to slave in the kitchen all day and not enjoy more important things like friends, football and alcohol. As a way to maximize laziness and ensure ample nap time, we’d like to present Thanksgiving dinner in dip form. It’s the quick and easy way to enjoy all of your favorite Thanksgiving flavors, but without the labor and dreaded clean-up of a full table spread. Plus, who on this planet doesn’t like dips? Nobody.