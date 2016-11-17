Ditch a Sit-Down Dinner with These Thanksgiving-Inspired Dips

There is no denying that Thanksgiving is the most delicious time of year, but it’s such a pain in the turkey’s ass to slave in the kitchen all day and not enjoy more important things like friends, football and alcohol. As a way to maximize laziness and ensure ample nap time, we’d like to present Thanksgiving dinner in dip form. It’s the quick and easy way to enjoy all of your favorite Thanksgiving flavors, but without the labor and dreaded clean-up of a full table spread. Plus, who on this planet doesn’t like dips? Nobody. 

Cranberry Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

Thanks to its unusual consistency, cranberry jelly is already a controversial side dish. By adding cream cheese and spicy jalapeño to create a dip, doubt of its value is entirely off the table. Click here for the recipe. 

Spicy Maple Sweet Potato Dip

Sweet potato casserole cooks down to create a dip-like texture, but this spicy maple sweet potato dip ensures you're getting bold fall flavors in every bite. Soggy marshmallows not included. Click here for the recipe. 

Loaded Baked Potato Dip

The idea of a loaded baked potato sounds appealing, but not all toppings are created equal. To ensure that every layer is experienced to its fullest potential, a dip is pretty much your only option. Click here for the recipe. 

Spicy Roasted Carrot Hummus

If you're not Bugs Bunny, roasted carrots can be the most boring part of a Thanksgiving spread. Noshing on this uber-healthy alternatve to chickpea hummus will not only make carrots cool again, but also prevent an early food baby. Click here for the recipe. 

Garlic White Cheddar Brussels Sprouts Dip

You have to really put a lot of trust in someone who volunteers to make brussels sprouts. This fail-proof dip is the exception. Click here for the recipe. 

Butternut Squash and Tahini-Yogurt Dip

Squash begs to be a dip and this Middle Eastern spin on a fall classic will have you re-thinking what it means to be traditional comfort food. Click here for the recipe. 

Deviled Ham Dip

A Thanksgiving ham makes a picture-perfect centerpiece alternative to turkey. And this deviled ham dip may not look as cute, but it sure knows how to please a palate. Click here for the recipe. 

Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip

“I can't wait to dip a baguette into a pile of wilted spinach,” said no one ever. This isn't just spinach dip, it's spinach dip with caramalized onions. And for that we applaud Kay Chun. Click here for the recipe. 

Whipped Corn Dip

There is a lot of debate over the best way to eat corn, but adding a cheese like ricotta makes this dip a winner. Click here for the recipe. 

Pumpkin Pie Dip

Waiting for a pie to bake takes too long and pumpkin pie is essentially delicious mush to begin with. Think of the dipping possibilities with vanilla wafers, graham crackers and pie crusts. It's a dessert dream come true. Click here for the recipe. 

Slow Cooker Apple Pie Dip

Nothing is easier than a slow cooker and nothing is more reliable than good ol' fashioned apple pie. Combine the two to get a dip that even Johnny Appleseed would have raved about. Click here for the recipe. 

