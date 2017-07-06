Thanksgiving Dinner in 5 Shots

Depending on your taste and how much you like family, the best part of Thanksgiving is probably either the stuffing, the pie or the drinking. To balance your diverse holiday needs, FWx transformed the traditional meal into five distinct and surprisingly tasty shots suitable for Friendgivings, Wednesday night reunions and Thanksgiving pairings (for a big drinking family). Tweet your own holiday shot ideas using #FWxHoliday or share it in the comments.

Pumpkin Pie Shot

Absolutely no Thanksgiving meal is complete without a pumpkin pie.

 Makes 1 shot

  • 1 1/2 ounces spiced rum 
  • Heavy cream 
  • Pumpkin pie spice 

Make fresh whipped cream with a cocktail shaker using Jim Meehan's technique. Pour rum into the shot glass and layer on whipped cream. Garnish with a sprinkling of pumpkin pie spice.  

