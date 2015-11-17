You Should Be Making Thanksgiving Brunch Instead of Dinner

Whether you like it or not, this holiday season is approaching quickly with Thanksgiving not too far in the future. This year, I thought it would be interesting to combine my favorite holiday, Thanksgiving (how could a holiday centered around food not be your favorite?), with my favorite meal, brunch.

At first, I wasn’t too sure how I would pull that off since the traditional way of celebrating Thanksgiving is with a turkey dinner. But then, I realized how groundbreaking it would be to start having Thanksgiving brunch instead.

You always read articles around Thanksgiving that tell you why eating your festive meal earlier in the day is better for digestion, so Thanksgiving brunch would actually be healthierfor you. Plus, with almost every major retailer starting their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving night nowadays, who has time to be eating green bean casserole for the millionth year in a row when they could be stocking up on every Christmas scented candle from Bath and Body Works? Therefore, Thanksgiving brunch be the new norm. Hopefully after scrolling through this list, you’ll be just as much of a convert as I am.

This post originally appeared on Spoon University.