Ten Great Coffee Shops Proving Seattle’s Continued Coffeehouse Dominance

Seattle has long been linked with coffee culture, a connection fortified with the worldwide ubiquity of Starbucks, which opened its first store in the historic Pike Place Market during the spring of 1971. Add to that the city’s continued grunge culture and it’s just about the perfect place for the undone coolness and ragged populism that has come to define the coffeehouse vibe.

Needless to say, there are a lot of great options in Washington’s biggest city. To make the decision a little easier, here are the best places to hit, depending on your brew behavior.

This piece originally appeared on Travel+Leisure.