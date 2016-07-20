Taylor Swift's Guide to Rhode Island

Food & Wine

In 2013, pop star Taylor Swift dropped some $17.75 million (in cash!) on an 11,000-square-foot mansion on the shores of Rhode Island. Since then, Swift has been spotted around town, most recently hosting a star-studded July 4th party and, in mid June, new beau, actor Tom Hiddleston.

And so, because Taylor Swift has an affinity for drawing famous young people into her orbit, this tiny New England state has become something of an “it” destination.

For those looking to experience Rhode Island as Swift does (without, perhaps, the casual procurement of beachside estates with eight fireplaces), here’s your guide to what Rhode Island’s press cohort insists are her favorite digs.

From where she eats to where she hangs out, these are the places Swift frequents when she’s in town.

This piece originally appeared on Travel+Leisure.

1 of 9 © Joshua Behan Photography

Olympia Tea Room

Celebrating its 100th year, the Olympia Tea Room is a family-owned restaurant with a view of the gorgeous sunsets in Rhode Island. Taylor has been spotted here with numerous celebrity friends, including Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran, Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Szohr, Jack Antonoff, Calvin Harris, Joy Williams and more recently, her new boyfriend Tom Hiddleston. The new lovebirds split the restaurant’s famous Avondale Swan pastry with whipped cream and fudge.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy of Goddard Park

Goddard Memorial State Park

Goddard Park is Rhode Island’s most popular metropolitan park, with fields and forests as well as a golf course and an equestrian show center. Taylor has posted some pictures of this park on her Instagram.

3 of 9 Courtesy of The Cooked Goose

The Cooked Goose

The Cooked Goose is best known for its breakfast and brunch. Swift, who has in the past brought along fellow pop star Selena Gomez, has been repeatedly spotted eating eggs with hot sauce here.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy of Ella's Fine Food & Drink

Ella’s Fine Food and Drink

Ella’s Fine Food and Drink serves contemporary American, French and Asian foods and is committed to sourcing and serving the freshest products available on the market. Near the star’s home, this restaurant is where she has been spotted taking cooking classes with Lorde, making tuna tartare tacos, which are apparently her favorite.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy of Pete via Flickr

Napatree Beach

An ecologically fragile barrier beach and protected bird sanctuary, this 1.5-mile slice of coastline is considered one of the state’s hidden gems. It’s a great place to relax and look at deer, fox and ospreys. The singer has been spotted paddle-boarding here.

Advertisement
6 of 9 © John Woodmansee

Misquamicut State Beach

This half-mile stretch is one of the more popular beaches in Westerly. This is where Swift and Hiddleston were spotted kissing on the rocks.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy of Julian Colton via Flickr

Watch Hill Beach

This beach abuts Swift’s manse, and she has been known to use her property often for parties with friends. Be sure to stop by the Watch Hill Carousel, the only surviving flying horse carousel and oldest continuously operating carousel in the U.S.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy of McQuade’s Marketplace

McQuade’s Marketplace

Taylor has been seen here doing her grocery shopping on numerous occasions, so keep an eye out when you do your Sunday shopping.

Advertisement
9 of 9 © Charlotte Melia

PizzaPlace Westerly

This pizza shop, which offers pies made with organic ingredients, hosted Swift and friends Hailee Steinfeld and Jessica Szohr on Memorial Day weekend.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up