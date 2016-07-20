Taylor Swift's Guide to Rhode Island

In 2013, pop star Taylor Swift dropped some $17.75 million (in cash!) on an 11,000-square-foot mansion on the shores of Rhode Island. Since then, Swift has been spotted around town, most recently hosting a star-studded July 4th party and, in mid June, new beau, actor Tom Hiddleston.

And so, because Taylor Swift has an affinity for drawing famous young people into her orbit, this tiny New England state has become something of an “it” destination.

For those looking to experience Rhode Island as Swift does (without, perhaps, the casual procurement of beachside estates with eight fireplaces), here’s your guide to what Rhode Island’s press cohort insists are her favorite digs.

From where she eats to where she hangs out, these are the places Swift frequents when she’s in town.

This piece originally appeared on Travel+Leisure.