These Cocktails Aren’t Just Weird, They’re Actually Surreal

Food & Wine

The word surreal gets tossed around a lot. Most people just use it to refer to anything they think is weird. But the bartenders at the Artesian Bar in London—current holder of world’s best bar— went to the word’s source when they created their surreal cocktail menu. The drinks are all inspired and pulled from Les Diners de Gala, a cookbook written by the godfather of surrealism and owner of one of history’s great mustaches, Salvador Dali. Strange, wonderful and sometimes disturbing, the drinks would do Dali proud.

1 of 8 © Artesian

Seconds Before Awakening

Mortlacho Old Rare, Aquavit, Ylang Ylang, Jasmine, Cypress

Advertisement
2 of 8 © Artesian

Anti Hero

Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Muscat, Gentian, Verjus, Smoke, Blood Orange

3 of 8 © Artesian

Suspended in Time

Star of Bombay Gin, Niaouli, Yarrow, Palmarosa

Advertisement
4 of 8 © Artesian

Join the Colony

Asolut Elyx, Wheat, Almond, Juniper, Bergamot

Advertisement
5 of 8 © Artesian

Fast Money Comes at a Dangerous Price

Johnnie Walker Gold, Chamomile, Vetiver, Sandalwood, Kombucha

Advertisement
6 of 8 © Artesian

Your Room or Mine?

Glenfiddich 15, Becherovka, Pineau des Charentes

Advertisement
7 of 8 © Artesian

Heaven Is for Sinners

Zacapa 23 Tequila, Furikake, Pineapple, Mango, Tonka, Saison

Advertisement
8 of 8 © Artesian

Always Print the Myth

Hendrick’s Gin, Aquavit, Sherry, Cucumber, Lemon Balm, Cedar

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up