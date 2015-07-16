These Cocktails Aren’t Just Weird, They’re Actually Surreal

The word surreal gets tossed around a lot. Most people just use it to refer to anything they think is weird. But the bartenders at the Artesian Bar in London—current holder of world’s best bar— went to the word’s source when they created their surreal cocktail menu. The drinks are all inspired and pulled from Les Diners de Gala, a cookbook written by the godfather of surrealism and owner of one of history’s great mustaches, Salvador Dali. Strange, wonderful and sometimes disturbing, the drinks would do Dali proud.